Data Analyst

May 5, 2022

Qualifications

  • Degree in BSc Statistics/ Comp. Science/ Data Science or Bachelor’s degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics) or BCom: Management/ Economics

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Experience in both quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques
  • Experience with data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping, and analysis
  • Data source testing for technical accuracy
  • Experience/understanding of Agri industry will receive preference
  • Reporting and data analysis current and history.
  • Min of 5 years experience in a similar or related position.

Behavioural Competencies

  • Ability to acquire, manage and organise knowledge and information
  • Detail orientated which drives informed, collective decision making
  • Strong communication skills both written and oral.
  • Diligent work ethic and strives for excellence
  • Ability to operate independently as well as part of a team

Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

