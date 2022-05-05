Data Analyst

Qualifications
- Degree in BSc Statistics/ Comp. Science/ Data Science or Bachelor’s degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics) or BCom: Management/ Economics
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Experience in both quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques
- Experience with data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping, and analysis
- Data source testing for technical accuracy
- Experience/understanding of Agri industry will receive preference
- Reporting and data analysis current and history.
- Min of 5 years experience in a similar or related position.
Behavioural Competencies
- Ability to acquire, manage and organise knowledge and information
- Detail orientated which drives informed, collective decision making
- Strong communication skills both written and oral.
- Diligent work ethic and strives for excellence
- Ability to operate independently as well as part of a team
Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
