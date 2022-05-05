Developer (Intermediate to Senior) – PTA at Fourier Recruitment

May 5, 2022

Developer (Intermediate to Senior) – Position available in Pretoria or Secunda

The Company is Situated primarily in Secunda the company provides amongst others multi-disciplinary design and project execution services,

to the Petro-Chemical Industry.

The Java Developer will be involved in developing new functionality (dealt with as projects) as well as maintaining existing systems (part of operational maintenance tasks).

  • Designing and implementing Java-based applications. Write well designed, testable, efficient code.
  • Analysing user requirements to inform application design. Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.
  • Defining application objectives and functionality.
  • Design database architecture.
  • Debugging and resolving technical problems that arise, this includes testing own code.
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
  • Completing code reviews.
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components.
  • Ensuring continuous professional self-development.

Minimum Requirements

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering with related subject.
  • At least 5 years’ experience as a programmer in JAVA.
  • Practical/Technical experience required:
    • JAVA/Java EE
    • Angular
    • SQL
    • JPA (Hibernate)
    • HTML, CSS
    • JavaScript /Typescript
    • CI/CD
    • Linux
    • IntelliJ
  • Good communication skills.
  • Valid driver’s license.

