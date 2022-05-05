Developer (Intermediate to Senior) – PTA at Fourier Recruitment

Developer (Intermediate to Senior) – Position available in Pretoria or Secunda

The Company is Situated primarily in Secunda the company provides amongst others multi-disciplinary design and project execution services,

to the Petro-Chemical Industry.

The Java Developer will be involved in developing new functionality (dealt with as projects) as well as maintaining existing systems (part of operational maintenance tasks).

Designing and implementing Java-based applications. Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

Analysing user requirements to inform application design. Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.

Defining application objectives and functionality.

Design database architecture.

Debugging and resolving technical problems that arise, this includes testing own code.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Completing code reviews.

Prepare and produce releases of software components.

Ensuring continuous professional self-development.

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering with related subject.

At least 5 years’ experience as a programmer in JAVA.

Practical/Technical experience required: JAVA/Java EE Angular SQL JPA (Hibernate) HTML, CSS JavaScript /Typescript CI/CD Linux IntelliJ

Good communication skills.

Valid driver’s license.

