Developer (Intermediate to Senior) – PTA at Fourier Recruitment

Developer (Intermediate to Senior) – Position available in Pretoria or Secunda
The Company is Situated primarily in Secunda the company provides amongst others multi-disciplinary design and project execution services,
to the Petro-Chemical Industry.
The Java Developer will be involved in developing new functionality (dealt with as projects) as well as maintaining existing systems (part of operational maintenance tasks).
- Designing and implementing Java-based applications. Write well designed, testable, efficient code.
- Analysing user requirements to inform application design. Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.
- Defining application objectives and functionality.
- Design database architecture.
- Debugging and resolving technical problems that arise, this includes testing own code.
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
- Completing code reviews.
- Prepare and produce releases of software components.
- Ensuring continuous professional self-development.
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering with related subject.
- At least 5 years’ experience as a programmer in JAVA.
- Practical/Technical experience required:
- JAVA/Java EE
- Angular
- SQL
- JPA (Hibernate)
- HTML, CSS
- JavaScript /Typescript
- CI/CD
- Linux
- IntelliJ
- Good communication skills.
- Valid driver’s license.