Full Stack Developer – Angular at GG Recruitment

Work from anywhere in SA ! Diversify your Angular Deveopment Portfolio. Responsible for end to end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions with special focus on user interfaces applying best practices in UX and CX principles. Assisting application architect in designing software solutions and aiding in the testing of user interfaces.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
- 7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)
- 3+ years of experience in Angular development using TypeScript
- Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.
- Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing and Mocking
- Good Understanding of UX and CX Principles
- Extensive experience with browser based technologies.
- Experience consumption of REST web services.
- Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes
Join this international team and add value with your senior development skills today! Upload your CV or email [Email Address Removed] (Word Format)
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Full Stack
- Full Stack Development
- Bootstrap
- Javascript
- Rest API
- Javascript Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Great incentives. Fully Fintech company expanding into 23 countries in Africa
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Study Assistance