Full Stack Developer – Angular at GG Recruitment

Work from anywhere in SA ! Diversify your Angular Deveopment Portfolio. Responsible for end to end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions with special focus on user interfaces applying best practices in UX and CX principles. Assisting application architect in designing software solutions and aiding in the testing of user interfaces.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

3+ years of experience in Angular development using TypeScript

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.

Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing and Mocking

Good Understanding of UX and CX Principles

Extensive experience with browser based technologies.

Experience consumption of REST web services.

Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes

Join this international team and add value with your senior development skills today!

Desired Skills:

Angular

Full Stack

Full Stack Development

Bootstrap

Javascript

Rest API

Javascript Framework

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Great incentives. Fully Fintech company expanding into 23 countries in Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Study Assistance

