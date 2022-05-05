Full Stack Developer (Mid-Level)

Requirements:



3 years + Full Stack development experience with Node.JS

Full Stack development experience with Node.JS Solid understanding of Front-end: HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Solid understanding of Back-end: Node.js, Package management (NPM or Yarn), Build automation (Grunt or Gulp), Restful APIs, Unit testing using Jest, Jasmine, Mocha or equivalent.

Basic understanding of cloud computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Behavioural driven development (BDD), Architectural design patterns

Typescript, [URL Removed] Angular, Python, Velocity, CI/CD, Microservices and Serverless (AWS Lambda) experience would be advantageous.

Qualifications:

BIs Multimedia, BSc – Computer Science or equivalent

AWS certification would be advantageous

Skills: JavaScript, Node.js, Git source control, Behavioural Driven Development (BDD), Agile, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Personality Traits: Eager to learn, Honest, Attention to detail, Team Player, Energetic, self managed.

