Java Developer

The Java Developer will need to work closely with the team to solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions. The qualified individual will be a team

player and have experience in developing application through Java.

Key Requirements

2 years J2EE experience

Spring and Spring-Boot frameworks

Hibernate or JPA

Strong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial)

Exposure to e-Commerce and/or payments industry

Experienced in using SOAP webservices and RESTful webservices

XML/JSON/Javascript

AWS knowledge/experience beneficial

Understanding of SOA and Microservice Architectures

Understanding of Agile programming methodologies and principles as well as tools that support this

JUnit and JMeter

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

