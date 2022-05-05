The Java Developer will need to work closely with the team to solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions. The qualified individual will be a team
player and have experience in developing application through Java.
Key Requirements
- 2 years J2EE experience
- Spring and Spring-Boot frameworks
- Hibernate or JPA
- Strong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial)
- Exposure to e-Commerce and/or payments industry
- Experienced in using SOAP webservices and RESTful webservices
- XML/JSON/Javascript
- AWS knowledge/experience beneficial
- Understanding of SOA and Microservice Architectures
- Understanding of Agile programming methodologies and principles as well as tools that support this
- JUnit and JMeter
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java