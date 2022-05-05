Java Developer at GG Recruitment

Work from home!! An opportunity to be part of a team deploying to 23 countries! A Senior Java Developer/Engineer is sought for an international, listed, stable and established Fin-tech company, based in the Northern Suburbs of Jozi. This is an excellent opportunity to share in the growth of the company and the economy in large scalable client engagement platforms
Requirements
- 7+ years of relevant Dev experience
- Strong Java skills (Java 8)
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot, Spring Integration)
- Hibernate
- Experience with REST
- IBM DB2 / PostgreSQL / SQL Skill
- Proven experience working in an AGILE environment
- Good understanding of Software Design Patterns
- Familiarity using Linux
Advantageous
- Familiarity using Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous)
- Any Cloud experience (Advantageous)
- RabbitMQ / Kafka (Advantageous)
- J-Meter (Advantageous)
- Java – USSD Development experience- highly saught
Please send a WORD VERSION of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java
- ussd
- Javascript
- Java Programming
- docker
- Kubernetes
- Hibernate
- Spring Framework
- Java Development
- Spring MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Exceptional Tech-Savvy Financial Services Provider, expanding into Africa. Gauranteed remote work and sterling enviroment to work ing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid
- Study Assistance