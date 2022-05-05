Java Developer at GG Recruitment

Work from home!! An opportunity to be part of a team deploying to 23 countries! A Senior Java Developer/Engineer is sought for an international, listed, stable and established Fin-tech company, based in the Northern Suburbs of Jozi. This is an excellent opportunity to share in the growth of the company and the economy in large scalable client engagement platforms

Requirements

7+ years of relevant Dev experience

Strong Java skills (Java 8)

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, Spring Integration)

Hibernate

Experience with REST

IBM DB2 / PostgreSQL / SQL Skill

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment

Good understanding of Software Design Patterns

Familiarity using Linux

Advantageous

Familiarity using Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous)

Any Cloud experience (Advantageous)

RabbitMQ / Kafka (Advantageous)

J-Meter (Advantageous)

Java – USSD Development experience- highly saught

About The Employer:

Exceptional Tech-Savvy Financial Services Provider, expanding into Africa. Gauranteed remote work and sterling enviroment to work ing

