Junior Web Developer (x2) at Datafin Recruitment

A national provider of Digital Communications seeks an ambitious & self-driven Junior Web Developer to provide hands-on assistance with the development of creative content for electronic personalized marketing, billing and other general Business to Consumer email and mobile communication. You will also develop and assist with UI/UX components for both internal and customer facing interfaces. The ideal candidate must possess an IT-related Degree / Diploma / Certificate with at least 2 years’ work experience in a creative technical environment. You must be proficient with writing customer HTML, HTML animation, CSS, JSON, jQuery & JavaScript. You must also have Jira/Bitbucket/Confluence experience, have worked with Agile Methodologies, excellent attention to detail with regards to testing of HTML & a solid understanding of cross browser compatibility and restrictions, web standards and CSS based design. You also need to be comfortable working multiple projects & campaigns simultaneously.

Create web-based content to be used in combination with variable data for email and mobile phone communications.

Estimate work time and effort when all necessary information may not be available.

Experiment with emerging technologies – frameworks, platforms, and tools.

Documentation of own project processes and for the purpose knowledge sharing.

You should lead by setting a good example and engage the team to achieve their goals.

Follow in house quality control, testing procedures and develop new ones.

Stay current with new technologies and best practices.

Qualifications –

IT related Degree / Diploma / Certificate.

Experience/Skills –

2 – 3 Years’ experience in a creative technical environment.

Fluent in English.

Strong skills writing custom HTML, HTML animation, CSS, JSON, jQuery and JavaScript.

Strong understanding of responsive web design to ensure that all HTML is device responsive for optimal end user experience.

Good understanding of cross browser compatibility and restrictions, web standards and CSS based design.

Excellent attention to detail with regards to testing of HTML and its functionality using relevant software.

Experience in using Jira / Bit bucket / Confluence.

Have working experience with Agile Methodologies.

Be available beyond standard work hours when necessary.

Advantageous –

NGINX Web Server knowledge.

Amazon Web Services knowledge.

Flexibility to learn new technology where projects require it.

Communication skills should be professional at all times and be able to act proactively to ensure smooth team operations and effective collaboration.

Self-motivated and be capable of finding and correcting problems as necessary.

Work to tight deadlines with a flexible approach.

Must be able to respond to a changing environment and grow technically.

