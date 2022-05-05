Network Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

STRATEGICALLY lead and manage the global Networking environment of a dynamic and growing Independent Asset Management firm seeking the technical expertise of a self-driven Network Architect. Your role will also entail managing Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), Local Area Network (LAN), Wireless, Network Access Control, Azure, AWS and 3rd Party connections, developing and maintaining technical documents while taking ownership of projects, driving delivery with the broader team. You must possess a suitable tertiary qualification, have 10 years’ IT industry experience including 5 years’ managing Core Network Architectures and 3 years’ experience leading network architecture, strategy, and associated technologies. Your tech toolset must include Azure, AWS, SD-WAN: Silver Peak, Cisco IOS, NxOS and Arista EOS, Wi-Fi: Cisco WLC with Cisco ISE, SolarWinds NCM, Ansible, Terraform, Python, Cloud Vision Portal and Active Directory.

DUTIES:

Primary responsibility is to define and own all aspects of the global Core Network strategy, architecture and standards of both on-premises and cloud base environments.

Responsibility includes the management of Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), Local Area Network (LAN), Wireless, Network Access Control, Azure, AWS and 3rd Party connections.

Develop and maintain technical documents, operational procedures, and security standards.

Highlight and implement opportunities to mature self-serviceable of infrastructure and automation capabilities across the environment by leveraging infrastructure-as-code technologies, such as Terraform, Ansible or Python.

Take ownership of projects and enhancements, driving delivery with the broader team.

Manage the configuration and life cycle of environments, ensuring that the systems remain complaint and adhere to our security policies and industry security standards.

Ensure that platform performance is in line with requirements and have sufficient monitoring and capacity to cater for growth and future requirements.

Ensure environments are highly available, resilient, and backed up, in line with business RPO’s and RTO’s.

Maintain hardware and software standards, asset inventories where required.

Adhere to change management processes ensuring all changes are correctly captured, understood, and communicated.

Act as a technical escalation point to the support teams as and when required.

Maintain platform service ticket queues, ensuring that SLAs are met in accordance with the agreed incident, service, and problem management processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

10 Years’ experience working in an IT industry.

5 Years’ experience in managing Core Network Architectures including – Wide Area Networks (MPLS, VRF, BGP, SD-WAN) Local Area Network leveraging stretch fabric and VxLAN technology (SD-LAN) Wi-Fi (802.1x, EAP-TLS) Network Access Control (802.1x) Firewall OS Lifecycle management and upgrades IP Address Management

3 Years’ experience leading network architecture, strategy, and associated technologies.

Cloud Networking Concepts (Azure and AWS).

Set and manage configuration standards.

Experience in virtualization (VMware) and hyperconverged platforms.

Experience with Infrastructure-as-Code tools such as Terraform and Ansible.

Experience managing BCP and Disaster Recover planning.

System Skills –

SD-WAN: Silver Peak

Network: Cisco IOS, NxOS and Arista EOS

Wi-Fi: Cisco WLC with Cisco ISE

Cloud Technologies: Azure, AWS

Protocols: BGP, OSPF

Monitoring: SolarWinds

Configuration Management: SolarWinds NCM, Ansible

Automation: Terraform, Ansible, Python, Cloud Vision Portal

Identity Management: Cisco ISE and Active Directory

Operating Systems: Microsoft Windows, with Linux based OS being an advantage

ATTRIBUTES:

Enthusiastic, hardworking and driven.

Self-starter, with the ability to use own initiative with an entrepreneurial mindset.

Able to work under pressure.

The desire to improve oneself and existing processes.

Good customer service skills.

COMMENTS:

