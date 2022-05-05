Oracle DBA (Ireland) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Specialist Software Solutions Provider in Ireland seeks an experienced Oracle Database Administrator to join their team. Your role will include leading decision-making related to the database systems and server architecture. The ideal candidate must be enthusiastic about the RDBMS and SQL, as well as database performance monitoring, provisioning, and security. You must have good hands-on RDBMS architecture knowledge, and knowledge about software development and deployment processes. The candidate must have 5+ years’ experience working with Oracle database 18c/19c/21c, experience with SQL & PL/SQL and Linux Operating Systems, and must be willing to relocate to Ireland.

DUTIES:

Working closely with the Development teams to support testing, UAT/release management and database changes.

Maintenance of the SQL and PL/SQL processes.

Designing, developing, implementing, and maintaining the core Oracle applications.

Actively be a part of the company’s Agile methodology practices.

Thinking creatively to improve data manipulation and architecture.

Define solutions to tackle potential system redundancy, failover and enabling disaster recovery.

Day-to-day running of scheduled tasks.

Consistently looking for ways to improve the automated monitoring process of databases and system security.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years’ experience working with Oracle database 18c,19c or 21c versions including administering, managing and tuning the databases.

Proficient hands-on experience in Oracle database design, implementation, troubleshooting and maintenance.

Ability to come up to speed quickly with the technology stack.

Should be an expert with SQL and PL/SQL.

Experience working with Linux Operating System.

Should have good knowledge on product life cycle and deliverables.

Should have experience working in an Agile environment with a diverse development team.

Willingness to immigrate to Ireland.

Valid passport.

ATTRIBUTES:

Should be a self-starter with a sharp attention to detail.

Must be persistent and highly organized.

Must be able to work in collaboration with a dynamic team.

Must be proficient in written and verbal communication skills.

