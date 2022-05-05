PowerBI Consultant

Do you recognize yourself in this short profile?
– I am passionate about data, KPIs, dashboard and all that goes with it
– I like to develop digital solutions for complex situations and can communicate them understandably, implement them independently and implement them.
– I am a winning personality, I have an analytical way of thinking and I like to be technologically up-to-date.
Then you might be the right person for us.
Which requirements should you meet?
– Practical experience with leading BI tools (PowerBI specific)
– Affinity for data, experience with common DWH modelling
– Commitment and experience count for us, whether you have gained this in a (relevant) study or in your job
– Very good business/economically knowledge
– Experience in consulting is an advantage but not a must, with us you will learn every-thing it takes to achieve the best results in any situation
– A relevant network on the common business platforms (LinkedIn, Xing) emphasizes your seniority
– Excellent communication and presentation skills
– Independent and performance-oriented
– Very good knowledge of English; German skills are a plus but not a must
What can you expect?
– Project management, conception and implementation of demanding projects
– Accompaniment of the customer: From sales support to company-wide roll-out
– With appropriate experience and suitability: Assumption of further responsibilities, e.g. deputy lead consultant, technological division manager, etc.
Why us?
– Efficient hierarchies and decision paths as well as long-term development opportunities
– Fair remuneration
– Trust working time model
– Location: South Africa (Sandton office or remote work)