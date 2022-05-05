PowerBI Consultant

Do you recognize yourself in this short profile?



– I am passionate about data, KPIs, dashboard and all that goes with it

– I like to develop digital solutions for complex situations and can communicate them understandably, implement them independently and implement them.

– I am a winning personality, I have an analytical way of thinking and I like to be technologically up-to-date.

Then you might be the right person for us.



Which requirements should you meet?



– Practical experience with leading BI tools (PowerBI specific)

– Affinity for data, experience with common DWH modelling

– Commitment and experience count for us, whether you have gained this in a (relevant) study or in your job

– Very good business/economically knowledge

– Experience in consulting is an advantage but not a must, with us you will learn every-thing it takes to achieve the best results in any situation

– A relevant network on the common business platforms (LinkedIn, Xing) emphasizes your seniority

– Excellent communication and presentation skills

– Independent and performance-oriented

– Very good knowledge of English; German skills are a plus but not a must

What can you expect?

– Project management, conception and implementation of demanding projects

– Accompaniment of the customer: From sales support to company-wide roll-out

– With appropriate experience and suitability: Assumption of further responsibilities, e.g. deputy lead consultant, technological division manager, etc.

Why us?



– Efficient hierarchies and decision paths as well as long-term development opportunities

– Fair remuneration

– Trust working time model

– Location: South Africa (Sandton office or remote work)

Learn more/Apply for this position