PPC Specialist

May 5, 2022

Our client is urgently looking for an experienced PPC Specialist to join their organization

Location: Sandton, Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Relevant qualifications/certifications
  • Must have in-depth knowledge of the Google Ads platform.
  • Knowledge of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager.
  • Google shopping and enhanced e-commerce tracking will give an added advantage.
  • Must be competent with Google Ads, Tracking, Analytics, and Tag Manager preferably with all Google Certifications or/majority – experience on all is tools required.
  • 3+ years of experience in Google Ads campaign management.
  • 2+ years of experience with creating retargeting/remarketing audiences using Google Analytics and Tag Manager.
  • Experience with the principles of creating an advertising campaign; composing audience targeting strategies, generating ad creative for testing, and optimizing for increased ROAS.

Responsibilities:

  • Ability to gather advertising objectives, analyze them and interpret them into digital ad campaigns that are objective-based and data-driven.
  • Research client business goals to compose variations of ad copy for campaign use.
  • Take responsibility and accountability for assigned accounts, managing all communication and tasks with relevant stakeholders.
  • Ability to build, manage & optimize all types of Google Ads campaigns ensuring that all deliverables are of high quality.
  • Ability to analyze performance data, draw conclusions from and create reports to discuss with customers.
  • Ability to communicate with customers (both written and verbal) concerning account performance and Google Ads campaign strategy.
  • Aptitude to effectively make data-driven decisions and constantly improve campaign performance to maximize ROI.
  • Prepare reports to internal parties as well as clients on campaign progress using available reporting tools such as DataStudio and PowerPoint.
  • Staying on top of new techniques, strategies, and changes to test for better results & campaign successes.

