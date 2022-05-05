Our client is urgently looking for an experienced PPC Specialist to join their organization
Location: Sandton, Gauteng
Requirements:
- Relevant qualifications/certifications
- Must have in-depth knowledge of the Google Ads platform.
- Knowledge of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager.
- Google shopping and enhanced e-commerce tracking will give an added advantage.
- Must be competent with Google Ads, Tracking, Analytics, and Tag Manager preferably with all Google Certifications or/majority – experience on all is tools required.
- 3+ years of experience in Google Ads campaign management.
- 2+ years of experience with creating retargeting/remarketing audiences using Google Analytics and Tag Manager.
- Experience with the principles of creating an advertising campaign; composing audience targeting strategies, generating ad creative for testing, and optimizing for increased ROAS.
Responsibilities:
- Ability to gather advertising objectives, analyze them and interpret them into digital ad campaigns that are objective-based and data-driven.
- Research client business goals to compose variations of ad copy for campaign use.
- Take responsibility and accountability for assigned accounts, managing all communication and tasks with relevant stakeholders.
- Ability to build, manage & optimize all types of Google Ads campaigns ensuring that all deliverables are of high quality.
- Ability to analyze performance data, draw conclusions from and create reports to discuss with customers.
- Ability to communicate with customers (both written and verbal) concerning account performance and Google Ads campaign strategy.
- Aptitude to effectively make data-driven decisions and constantly improve campaign performance to maximize ROI.
- Prepare reports to internal parties as well as clients on campaign progress using available reporting tools such as DataStudio and PowerPoint.
- Staying on top of new techniques, strategies, and changes to test for better results & campaign successes.