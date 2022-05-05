PPC Specialist

Our client is urgently looking for an experienced PPC Specialist to join their organization

Location: Sandton, Gauteng

Requirements:

Relevant qualifications/certifications

Must have in-depth knowledge of the Google Ads platform.

Knowledge of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager.

Google shopping and enhanced e-commerce tracking will give an added advantage.

Must be competent with Google Ads, Tracking, Analytics, and Tag Manager preferably with all Google Certifications or/majority – experience on all is tools required.

3+ years of experience in Google Ads campaign management.

2+ years of experience with creating retargeting/remarketing audiences using Google Analytics and Tag Manager.

Experience with the principles of creating an advertising campaign; composing audience targeting strategies, generating ad creative for testing, and optimizing for increased ROAS.

Responsibilities:

Ability to gather advertising objectives, analyze them and interpret them into digital ad campaigns that are objective-based and data-driven.

Research client business goals to compose variations of ad copy for campaign use.

Take responsibility and accountability for assigned accounts, managing all communication and tasks with relevant stakeholders.

Ability to build, manage & optimize all types of Google Ads campaigns ensuring that all deliverables are of high quality.

Ability to analyze performance data, draw conclusions from and create reports to discuss with customers.

Ability to communicate with customers (both written and verbal) concerning account performance and Google Ads campaign strategy.

Aptitude to effectively make data-driven decisions and constantly improve campaign performance to maximize ROI.

Prepare reports to internal parties as well as clients on campaign progress using available reporting tools such as DataStudio and PowerPoint.

Staying on top of new techniques, strategies, and changes to test for better results & campaign successes.

