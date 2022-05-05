Project Manager – JHB

If you are a Project Manager in Johannesburg, get in touch with us!
Desired Skills:
- Relevant Degree | Diploma | Certificate
- Valid driver’s license
- Relevant experience in building townhouse complexes
- shopping centres
- and houses
- PMP registration preferred but not necessary
- Previous construction experience required
- 5+ years’ industry experience in the Building sector
- Experienced in the management of the JBCC and NEC forms of contracts.
- Proficient in MS Office
- MS Projects and CCS Candy.
About The Employer:
Should you meet these requirements, please contact one of the engineering consultants or email. Alternatively, please visit our website
