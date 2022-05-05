Project Manager – JHB

May 5, 2022

If you are a Project Manager in Johannesburg, get in touch with us!

Desired Skills:

  • Relevant Degree | Diploma | Certificate
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Relevant experience in building townhouse complexes
  • shopping centres
  • and houses
  • PMP registration preferred but not necessary
  • Previous construction experience required
  • 5+ years’ industry experience in the Building sector
  • Experienced in the management of the JBCC and NEC forms of contracts.
  • Proficient in MS Office
  • MS Projects and CCS Candy.

About The Employer:

Should you meet these requirements, please contact one of the engineering consultants on [Phone Number Removed]; or email on [Email Address Removed] Alternatively, please visit our website [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

