Project Manager – JHB

Desired Skills:

Relevant Degree | Diploma | Certificate

Valid driver’s license

Relevant experience in building townhouse complexes

shopping centres

and houses

PMP registration preferred but not necessary

Previous construction experience required

5+ years’ industry experience in the Building sector

Experienced in the management of the JBCC and NEC forms of contracts.

Proficient in MS Office

MS Projects and CCS Candy.

About The Employer:

