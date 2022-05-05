Scrum Master (Ireland) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Specialist Software Solutions Provider in Ireland seeks an experienced Scrum Master to manage the end-to-end delivery process of our software. Your role will require you to be knowledgeable in Scrum methodology and able to coach our software development team in the Agile environment. You must have Scrum Master experience, excellent managerial skills and be looking to be part of a great team with massive growth possibilities. The ideal candidate will need 5+ years’ experience working in an Agile environment, 3+ years’ experience as a Scrum Master, 3+ years’ experience with team/project management, and must be willing to relocate to Ireland.

DUTIES:

Manage the delivery of projects through the complete development lifecycle from inception to deployment, ensuring that delivery meets business and technical requirements and is within agreed time.

Establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders within the different business units, ensuring regular engagement in terms of understanding the business need, building shared understanding of the solution, and providing status updates.

Understand the high-level technical architecture and be able to facilitate debate and drive decisions on appropriate solutions.

Effectively co-ordinate and work with the teams in development, operations, and support in an agile environment, providing project leadership and acting as the escalation point for all development issues specific to projects.

Monitor and drive progress through team meetings, agile ceremonies, and report status proactively to the business.

Ensure Agile Philosophy is followed and create an environment conducive to self-managing and accountable teams.

Planning and executing IT strategy, resourcing, recruitment, capacity, and performance.

Enforcing training, knowledge management and transfer.

Communication channel between product owner and developers.

Support and educate the Product Owner.

Effectively manage and develop relationships with key decision makers and stakeholders to achieve successful outcomes.

Manage Jira usage and processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years’ experience working in an Agile environment.

3+ years’ experience as a Scrum Master.

Experience in Jira (nice to have).

3+ Years’ experience at managing teams and projects.

Experience in stakeholder management and navigating the facets of an organisation.

Willingness to relocate to Ireland.

Valid passport.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent people skills.

Strong managerial skills, the ability to make decisions, deal with conflict and manage different personalities.

Ability to facilitate and negotiate with multiple parties to bring about agreement and resolution.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Master

Ireland

