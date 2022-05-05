Senior IT Technician at Top Vitae

c
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
- 5 years or more Support experience.
- Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles).
- Active Directory.
- Layer 3 switching advantageous.
- Good routing/switching knowledge.
- Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals.
- Valid driver’s license.
- Own reliable transport essential.
Key Performance Indicators:
- Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support.
- Quality control.
- Customer interaction.
- Assist with system long term planning.
- Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
- Router/Layer3 Switches settings and setup (VLANS).
- Printer and print server settings.
- System network setup and diagnose.
- Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies
- Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
- Update management on progress.
- Update internal systems with all work carried out.
- Update call administrators on progress.
- Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
- Assisting Sales team with solutions.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
About The Employer:
An IT Solutions company in Port Elizabeth that specialises in the digital department and cutting edge sales and technical support is looking for a Senior Technician to join their team!