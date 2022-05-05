Senior IT Technician at Top Vitae

c

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

5 years or more Support experience.

Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles).

Active Directory.

Layer 3 switching advantageous.

Good routing/switching knowledge.

Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals.

Valid driver’s license.

Own reliable transport essential.

Key Performance Indicators:

Provide 1st and 2nd Line Support.

Quality control.

Customer interaction.

Assist with system long term planning.

Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

Router/Layer3 Switches settings and setup (VLANS).

Printer and print server settings.

System network setup and diagnose.

Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies

Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with solutions.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

An IT Solutions company in Port Elizabeth that specialises in the digital department and cutting edge sales and technical support is looking for a Senior Technician to join their team!

Learn more/Apply for this position