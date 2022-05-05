Technical Analyst

The purpose of this job is to perform technical maintenance and support for all retail systems used, to ensure that all requests for technical assistance is provided within the agreed SLA and to prepare technical documentation for systems.

Reporting to the Group Infrastructure Services Manager.

Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT or IS

Microsoft Certifications: MCSE advantageous

5 years’ minimum experience in a technical role

3 years’ experience focused on retail systems and solutions

Experience with National rollouts of systems

Extreme attention to detail

Skills:

High stress tolerance

Ability to work efficiently under pressure

Excellent communcation and presentation

Interpersonal: all levels, able to train others

Innovative thinker

Complex problem solver

Collaborative, influential, rational

Good at recognising patterns and engaging in high-level decision making

Planning

Excellent organisational and administration skills

Quality orientated

Desired Skills:

Electronic Data Interchange

Business Applications

Business support systems

Technical troubleshooting

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Very well established Retailer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Other

