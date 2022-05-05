Technical Analyst

The purpose of this job is to perform technical maintenance and support for all retail systems used, to ensure that all requests for technical assistance is provided within the agreed SLA and to prepare technical documentation for systems.
Reporting to the Group Infrastructure Services Manager.
Requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT or IS
- Microsoft Certifications: MCSE advantageous
- 5 years’ minimum experience in a technical role
- 3 years’ experience focused on retail systems and solutions
- Experience with National rollouts of systems
- Extreme attention to detail
Skills:
- High stress tolerance
- Ability to work efficiently under pressure
- Excellent communcation and presentation
- Interpersonal: all levels, able to train others
- Innovative thinker
- Complex problem solver
- Collaborative, influential, rational
- Good at recognising patterns and engaging in high-level decision making
- Planning
- Excellent organisational and administration skills
- Quality orientated
Desired Skills:
- Electronic Data Interchange
- Business Applications
- Business support systems
- Technical troubleshooting
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Very well established Retailer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid
- Other