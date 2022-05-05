Test Automation Analyst at Top Vitae

This position will be based on a contract of two years as from date of employment.

Essential Skill Requirements:

Mid-to-senior level position.

2+ years’ Experience in Test Automation.

5+ years’ Experience in testing.

Agile working experience (Mandatory).

Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data.

Manual & Automatic Test Execution.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Security and Reliability Testing.

Performance Testing.

Test Tools used: JIRA XRay Confluence Selenium / Jenkins Serenity / Cucumber

Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing.

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Resource Utilization.

Maintainability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Clear defect capturing on JIRA.

Defect workflow adherence.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting with attention to details and correctness.

Familier with Agile methodologies.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

JAVA and AWS Knowledge.

Qualification and Experience needed:

Computer Science Diploma/ Degree (Preferable).

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester.

or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

Role and Responsibilities:

Understanding of systems engineering concepts.

The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.

Modelling techniques and methods.

Communication with team and stakeholders.

Reporting on Test Results.

Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

Defining and implementing test plans on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Plan, organise and support test case creation.

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/ changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.

Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Automation Analyst to join their team!

