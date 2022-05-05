Test Automation Analyst at Top Vitae

This position will be based on a contract of two years as from date of employment.
Essential Skill Requirements:
- Mid-to-senior level position.
- 2+ years’ Experience in Test Automation.
- 5+ years’ Experience in testing.
- Agile working experience (Mandatory).
- Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data.
- Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
- Test Tools used:
- JIRA
- XRay
- Confluence
- Selenium / Jenkins
- Serenity / Cucumber
- Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing.
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Resource Utilization.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Clear defect capturing on JIRA.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
- Familier with Agile methodologies.
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
- JAVA and AWS Knowledge.
Qualification and Experience needed:
- Computer Science Diploma/ Degree (Preferable).
- ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester.
- or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.
Role and Responsibilities:
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
- The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.
- Modelling techniques and methods.
- Communication with team and stakeholders.
- Reporting on Test Results.
- Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.
- Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organise and support test case creation.
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/ changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.
About The Employer:
Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Automation Analyst to join their team!