Test Automation Analyst at Top Vitae

May 5, 2022

This position will be based on a contract of two years as from date of employment.

Essential Skill Requirements:

  • Mid-to-senior level position.
  • 2+ years’ Experience in Test Automation.
  • 5+ years’ Experience in testing.
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory).
  • Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data.
  • Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • Test Tools used:
    • JIRA
    • XRay
    • Confluence
    • Selenium / Jenkins
    • Serenity / Cucumber
  • Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing.
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Resource Utilization.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Clear defect capturing on JIRA.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familier with Agile methodologies.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

  • JAVA and AWS Knowledge.

Qualification and Experience needed:

  • Computer Science Diploma/ Degree (Preferable).
  • ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester.
  • or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

Role and Responsibilities:

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
  • The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.
  • Modelling techniques and methods.
  • Communication with team and stakeholders.
  • Reporting on Test Results.
  • Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.
  • Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organise and support test case creation.
  • Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/ changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
  • Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
  • Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Automation Analyst to join their team!

