Our client is looking for a UI/UX Designer who is able to work in a fast-paced, high performance, rapid learning environment where cross-collaboration and the freedom to voice an opinion is welcomed.
Requirements
- Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer
- Understanding of interaction design principles
- Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.
- Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
- Adaptability
- Communication, collaboration and teamwork
- Problem-solving
- Design thinking
- A user-centric mindset
- Attention to detail
- Creative and analytical approach
Responsibilities
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
- Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
- Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
- Interpret data and qualitative feedback
- Create user stories, personas, and storyboards
- Determine information architecture and create sitemaps
- Create prototypes and wireframes
- Conduct usability testing
Desired Skills:
- UX Designer
- Interaction design
- Wireframing
- Mockup
- Visual Design
- User-centered Design
- UX Design
- UI Design
- Sketch
- Adobe Indesign
- Adobe Illustrator
- InVision
- storyboards
- graphic user interfaces
- prototypes
- graphic design
- troubleshoot
- style standards
- user research
- user stories
- sitemaps
- usability testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Awesome company that respects work/life balance and where using the latest AI and ML tools to solve real world problems is a collective passion.