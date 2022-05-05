UI UX Designer

May 5, 2022

Our client is looking for a UI/UX Designer who is able to work in a fast-paced, high performance, rapid learning environment where cross-collaboration and the freedom to voice an opinion is welcomed.

Requirements

  • Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer
  • Understanding of interaction design principles
  • Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.
  • Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
  • Adaptability
  • Communication, collaboration and teamwork
  • Problem-solving
  • Design thinking
  • A user-centric mindset
  • Attention to detail
  • Creative and analytical approach

Responsibilities

  • Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
  • Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
  • Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
  • Build page navigation buttons and search fields
  • Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
  • Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
  • Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
  • Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
  • Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
  • Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
  • Interpret data and qualitative feedback
  • Create user stories, personas, and storyboards
  • Determine information architecture and create sitemaps
  • Create prototypes and wireframes
  • Conduct usability testing

Desired Skills:

  • UX Designer
  • Interaction design
  • Wireframing
  • Mockup
  • Visual Design
  • User-centered Design
  • UX Design
  • UI Design
  • Sketch
  • Adobe Indesign
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • InVision
  • storyboards
  • graphic user interfaces
  • prototypes
  • graphic design
  • troubleshoot
  • style standards
  • user research
  • user stories
  • sitemaps
  • usability testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Awesome company that respects work/life balance and where using the latest AI and ML tools to solve real world problems is a collective passion.

