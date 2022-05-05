UI UX Designer

Our client is looking for a UI/UX Designer who is able to work in a fast-paced, high performance, rapid learning environment where cross-collaboration and the freedom to voice an opinion is welcomed.

Requirements

Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer

Understanding of interaction design principles

Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Adaptability

Communication, collaboration and teamwork

Problem-solving

Design thinking

A user-centric mindset

Attention to detail

Creative and analytical approach

Responsibilities

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis

Interpret data and qualitative feedback

Create user stories, personas, and storyboards

Determine information architecture and create sitemaps

Create prototypes and wireframes

Conduct usability testing

Desired Skills:

UX Designer

Interaction design

Wireframing

Mockup

Visual Design

User-centered Design

UX Design

UI Design

Sketch

Adobe Indesign

Adobe Illustrator

InVision

storyboards

graphic user interfaces

prototypes

graphic design

troubleshoot

style standards

user research

user stories

sitemaps

usability testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Awesome company that respects work/life balance and where using the latest AI and ML tools to solve real world problems is a collective passion.

