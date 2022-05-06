Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Ideal candidate needs to be proficient with building and optimising business processes ideally with knowledge of ITSM and ITIL framework.
Competencies Required:
Sound analytical capability
Sound technical knowledge
Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC
Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.
A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team
Able to manage conflict
Help build / reinforce the team culture
Self-motivated and able to work independently
Work on multiple projects simultaneously
Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment
Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables
Strong work ethic and professional
Superb communication skills
Recommendations:
- Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable
- FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantageKnowledge of BMC Helix Remedy or CA Unicenter would be beneficial.
Project:
We are migrating to a new ITSM tool and the analyst would need to understand our current support, service desk, change management, service request processes, apply the new modern framework to rationalise and optimise the processes to ensure they meet the new requirements and are ready to be built in the new tool.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric