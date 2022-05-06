Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Ideal candidate needs to be proficient with building and optimising business processes ideally with knowledge of ITSM and ITIL framework.

Competencies Required:

Sound analytical capability

Sound technical knowledge

Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC

Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.

A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team

Able to manage conflict

Help build / reinforce the team culture

Self-motivated and able to work independently

Work on multiple projects simultaneously

Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment

Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables

Strong work ethic and professional

Superb communication skills

Recommendations:

Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable

FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantageKnowledge of BMC Helix Remedy or CA Unicenter would be beneficial.

Project:

We are migrating to a new ITSM tool and the analyst would need to understand our current support, service desk, change management, service request processes, apply the new modern framework to rationalise and optimise the processes to ensure they meet the new requirements and are ready to be built in the new tool.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position