Business Analyst at Salt

My client is an international financial institution focused on improving the onboarding of investors and better access to fund management. They are looking for an highly skilled and energetic Senior Business Analyst to join their ranks!

Responsibilities:

Continuous Improvement

Continuously evaluate processes and platforms to make suggestions for improvements and solutions.

Prepare and coordinate the outputs from the Change Board to ensure speedy requirements in close consultation with the Product Owner and Operations Leader.

Ensure that all development reflects the business strategy as set out by the speedy implementation.

Review all development requests to ensure that they are adequately specified and align with the Roadmap.

Act as the subject matter expert for all developer queries

Testing

Coordinate testing of each development item and drive completion in support of the release schedule

Collaborate with the Security Manager

Work with testers to ensure test plans are complete and automated.

Record all testing steps within each development item

Present testing results

Reporting

Report the continuous improvement plan systematically and in real time.

Provide weekly project activity metrics within Management Reporting.

Proactively engage clients and staff in the content and progress of the projects and development roadmap

Training

Act as the principal trainer for all staff and clients

Maximise the utility of training material using appropriate media

Periodically review the system knowledge of clients and staff in order to improve training.

Projects

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives with relevant stakeholders

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress

Manage changes to the project scope, schedule and costs

Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain appropriate project records.

Use and continually develop leadership skills

Candidate requirements

Project Management qualification such as PMP or PRINCE2 Practitioner.

IT Management basic qualification such as ITIL Foundation.

Power BI experience & knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, superior excel knowledge (excel proficient)

