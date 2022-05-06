Endpoint Security Engineer

May 6, 2022

Experience and Qualifications:

  • IT skills, including knowledge of computer vulnerabilities, threat modelling, operating systems and software security
  • Experience working in AWS or Azure with a strong desire to further one’s skills
  • An understanding of the cyber security risks associated with various technologies and ways to manage them
  • Working knowledge of various security technologies such as application firewalls, data loss prevention, anti-virus and EDR.
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and assess risks, threats, patterns and trends
  • Verbal communication skills, including presentation skills, with an ability to communicate with a range of technical and non-technical team members and other relevant individuals.
  • Experience with McAfee ePO, DLP, Encryption, ENS, EDR

Responsibilities

  • Monitor for attacks, intrusions and unusual, unauthorized or illegal activity
  • Test and evaluate security products
  • Use advanced analytic tools to determine emerging threat patterns and vulnerabilities
  • Identify potential weaknesses and suggest measures to implement.
  • Investigate security alerts and provide incident response
  • Monitor identity and access management, including monitoring for abuse of permissions by authorized system users
  • Liaise with stakeholders in relation to cyber security issues and provide future recommendations
  • Generate reports for both technical and non-technical staff and stakeholders
  • Maintain an information security risk register and assist with internal and external audits relating to information security
  • Monitor and respond to SOC calls

Competencies:

  • The ability to multitask and prioritize your workload
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • A passion for cyber security and a keen interest in IT.
  • An ability to work under pressure, particularly when dealing with threats and at times of high demand.

