Endpoint Security Engineer

Experience and Qualifications:
- IT skills, including knowledge of computer vulnerabilities, threat modelling, operating systems and software security
- Experience working in AWS or Azure with a strong desire to further one’s skills
- An understanding of the cyber security risks associated with various technologies and ways to manage them
- Working knowledge of various security technologies such as application firewalls, data loss prevention, anti-virus and EDR.
- Analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and assess risks, threats, patterns and trends
- Verbal communication skills, including presentation skills, with an ability to communicate with a range of technical and non-technical team members and other relevant individuals.
- Experience with McAfee ePO, DLP, Encryption, ENS, EDR
Responsibilities
- Monitor for attacks, intrusions and unusual, unauthorized or illegal activity
- Test and evaluate security products
- Use advanced analytic tools to determine emerging threat patterns and vulnerabilities
- Identify potential weaknesses and suggest measures to implement.
- Investigate security alerts and provide incident response
- Monitor identity and access management, including monitoring for abuse of permissions by authorized system users
- Liaise with stakeholders in relation to cyber security issues and provide future recommendations
- Generate reports for both technical and non-technical staff and stakeholders
- Maintain an information security risk register and assist with internal and external audits relating to information security
- Monitor and respond to SOC calls
Competencies:
- The ability to multitask and prioritize your workload
- Excellent attention to detail.
- A passion for cyber security and a keen interest in IT.
- An ability to work under pressure, particularly when dealing with threats and at times of high demand.