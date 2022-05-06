Front-end Web Developer

May 6, 2022

You will need strong front-end web development skills, particularly in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
You should be . The successful candidate must be comfortable working with large amounts of information, have a strong passion for front-end web development, excellent organisational skills, obsessive attention to detail and a strong desire to learn and grow.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

  • 3 years of experience in a similar role.

  • Strong programming skills, particularly in HTML, CSS and JavaScript

  • Solid experience consuming and displaying large amounts of data is a must (ideally via APIs)

  • Experience with version control (ideally Git)

This is a role based in Cape Town.

Please send your updated cv and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • CSS
  • Front end
  • HTML
  • Javascript

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension
  • bonus and more

