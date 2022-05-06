Full Stack Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of Data Security Solutions in the Graduate Recruitment space seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack Developer to fill a remote role where you will build and maintain a software stack that provides various services to students, universities and employers. The ideal candidate must have working experience with NodeJS or backend frameworks using NodeJS, Vue, React or Angular and experience communicating progress to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

DUTIES:

The primary technologies used are NestJS with GraphQL on the backend, and VueJS on the frontend. The infrastructure is configured using Terraform, and Kubernetes is used for deployment and cluster configuration. The product is currently hosted on Digital Ocean for the backend, and Netlify on the frontend.

Lead a team of 2-4 Developers of various skill levels.

Provide guidance on the system design and architecture.

Work with universities to integrate with their systems.

Plan and perform development tasks from concept to implementation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience working with modern NodeJS or back-end frameworks using NodeJS.

Proven experience with a modern web-based frontend framework like Vue, React or Angular.

Experience communicating progress to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position