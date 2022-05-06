Implementation Specialist (x2) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

EXECUTE, implement, test and deliver upon the customers’ purchased services, within an allocated budget, and on time as the next Implementation Specialist sought by a provider of Tailored Management Software Solutions. Working closely with the allocated Customer Success Manager, you will also help ensure that the implementation of the service aligns with the customers’ desired outcomes. The ideal candidate must have at least 2+ years’ experience managing customer implementations and training/supporting end users on technical solutions, Advanced Microsoft Office (all versions, specifically latest), an understanding & practical proficiency – even if self-taught – of any coding language with a solid understanding of technology and the IT environment / industry.

DUTIES:

Manage the full delivery of Packaged Services, for multiple customers simultaneously.

Manage customer expectations, by communicating effectively with the Customer Success Manager and Account Manager, to ensure that the customer has a positive and successful experience.

Ensure that each implementation strictly adheres to the SOW’s deliverables timeframe. It is imperative that the implementation’s progress is regularly and clearly communicated to the Customer Success Manager.

Ensure that any scope creep is communicated early, to the Customer Success Manager, and managed carefully to ensure that the originally agreed-upon timeframe is not jeopardized.

Proactively develop an in-depth knowledge of all products, Assist Services and supporting integrations/customizations and add-ons.

Ensure that all bugs found in the product are logged, in detail, as per the correct processes.

Ensure that any escalations/concerns regarding an implementation are communicated timeously to the Customer Success Manager and Account Manager.

Ensure that all internal processes are adhered to, specifically with regards to capturing/communicating internal information that other departments rely on.

Assist the Support Team in resolutions for custom implementations, where necessary.

Ability to work outside of standard working hours, with a global team, supporting customers in multiple time zones is essential.

Participate in team discussions and meetings. As a senior, you need to be observant and get involved whenever you can in meetings.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 2+ years’ experience in managing customer implementations.

Minimum 2+ years’ experience in training/supporting end users on technical solutions.

Advanced Microsoft Office (all versions, specifically latest).

Understanding of and practical experience in any coding language (self-taught is acceptable).

Ability to manage expectations.

Able to research and figure out solutions to technical problems. This is one of the most critical competencies required.

Can provide Customer Success Managers with solutions, examples and advice in a consultative way based on their customer’s needs.

Good understanding of technology and the IT environment / industry.

Strong administrative discipline.

Advantageous –

SharePoint Online, Excel Power Query, Power BI, Power Apps.

Business Analysis skills or experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent, all-round communicator.

Proactive learner.

Ability to deal with multiple projects and deadlines (adaptable).

Can manage time extremely well.

Self-motivated and capable of managing multiple priorities and tasks as delegated.

Team-player with the ability to work in a collaborative environment.

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types.

High attention to detail (accuracy imperative).

COMMENTS:

