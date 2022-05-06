inq expands SA footprint with Syrex acquisition

inq, a Convergence Partners company, is set to acquire Syrex, a provider of hyperconverged cloud technology solutions in South Africa, for an undisclosed amount.

The agreement is subject to customary conditions including approvals by the Competition Authority of South Africa and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

Syrex is a hyperconverged solutions provider that delivers the full ICT services offering, from connectivity to security and tailored IT managed services. It also holds an ECS/ECNS licence from Icasa. Syrex is a well established solutions provider with partnerships such as Microsoft (Gold), Mimecast (MSP) and Checkpoint (4 star).

“The acquisition will bring two strategically aligned businesses together to deliver their technology and services across the African continent. This will bring a combined offering into the African market to deliver the best technologies available. We are very excited that our cross-border clients will benefit from Syrex’s strong hyper-converged solutions and inq.’s edge solutions and services,” says David Heserlman, MD of Syrex.

With a presence in over nine countries, this strategic acquisition will see inq. expand its coverage to the South African market to ultimately facilitate and operate its African divisions, and integrate edge computing solutions across the continent. Edge services are increasingly critical to digital transformation and fundamental to enterprises across the public sector and private sectors.

Andile Ngcaba, executive chairman of inq, comments: “The combination of Syrex and inq is geared towards deepening our footprints in South Africa to drive hyper-converged and Edge services and solutions within one of the most developed ICT markets on the continent both in the public and the private sectors. Syrex brings to the fold the right qualities that our clients require.”