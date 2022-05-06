IT Project Manager at First National Bank

The ideal candidate will be running complex projects in a banking environment. This is mandatory. Will need to co-ordinate with multiple Portfolio Heads and drive the SDLC. The role requires someone that can manage tight timelines and deadlines
C2 Basics apply for all below:
- 3-5 years PM experience
- Relevant Degree/diplomas
- Some sort of PM qualifications (diplomas/certs etc.)
- Banking experience a must ( 3-5 years @Finance institution)
- Experience managing IT vendors a huge plus
- Previous IT experience a plus – either as a dev, SA, QA
Experience in (Payments, Integrated Deposit System, Customer Platform, Integrations)
Hogan components essential
External Areas (Incentage, BanCs, S&S, Systems Accounting) – transition
Desired Skills:
- Project Management Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- leave