IT Project Manager at First National Bank

The ideal candidate will be running complex projects in a banking environment. This is mandatory. Will need to co-ordinate with multiple Portfolio Heads and drive the SDLC. The role requires someone that can manage tight timelines and deadlines

C2 Basics apply for all below:

3-5 years PM experience

Relevant Degree/diplomas

Some sort of PM qualifications (diplomas/certs etc.)

Banking experience a must ( 3-5 years @Finance institution)

Experience managing IT vendors a huge plus

Previous IT experience a plus – either as a dev, SA, QA

Experience in (Payments, Integrated Deposit System, Customer Platform, Integrations)

Hogan components essential

External Areas (Incentage, BanCs, S&S, Systems Accounting) – transition

Desired Skills:

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

leave

