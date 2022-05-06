IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Technical Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Job Description

A person with a technical acumen that can drive the technical implementation in collaboration

With technical teams and understands the different landscapes involved with associated

Dependencies. Ability to work with an extensive stakeholder community – Business and Technical.

The incumbent will work with multiple teams on a number of medium sized initiatives that will be Prioritized by a business steering committee. This will be managed as a continuous delivery stream.

The direct team involved will include developers, testers and consulting roles in order to deliver the Respective initiatives.

Key Role & Responsibilities

Managing Project Scope by understanding project scope and product backlog.

Project Planning, including scoping, conceptual sprint planning and development.

Defining project and work stream, sizing and estimating; sprint, release and milestone management.

Sound experience in delivering across systems with multiple integration work streams.

Ability to understand technical aspects involved such as technical components e.g. coding and integration standards, APIs with DevOps background and working with multiple vendors (internal and external)

Essential Skills & Experience

Experienced in technical project implementations involving system integrations.

Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods, from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.

Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA,

JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.

Project skills and Project Management Tool experience e.g. PPO

Qualifications and Experience

10 – 15 years’ experience

Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification

Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution

Relevant Agile certification associated to the role.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Governance

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

