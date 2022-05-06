IT Senior Analyst Programmer – IOS at Old Mutual Finance

Old Mutual Finance is currently seeking to hire a Lead Analyst Programmer. This is a nationally based role that forms part of the Old Mutual Finance Information Technology Team. The objective of this role is to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes coding, testing and analyzing software programs.

In This Role, You will Get To:

Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.

Manage the implementation of software solutions.

Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support.

Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programmi

Desired Skills:

Swift

objective C

Xcode

Agile

Git

Cocoapods/Carthage

Restful webservices

About The Employer:

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 17 countries. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Old Mutual Finance was established in 2008 to provide unsecured lending products and services to the SA market. The business started with a staff compliment of 34 and has since grown to over 3000 staff with more than 300 branches nationally. Within our branches we offer insurance, transactional banking and lending products as well as servicing.

