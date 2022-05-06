Microsoft Senior BI Developer at GG Recruitment

My client, a listed retailer is seeking an experienced BI Developer with 6 years experience in the Micosoft stack to enhance Data Warehousing capability and assist in supporting business needs.

Requirements

Advanced SSIS experience (ETL Development)

Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting

Experience building and maintaining Tabular Models in SSAS 2012

Experience with Datawarehouse design methodologies (Kimball)

Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution

Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS)

Working knowledge of SSRS

Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards

Test Methodologies

Advantageous skills: VB, C# (SSIS)

Working knowledge of MDS

Exposure to Agile methodologies

Retail experience preferred

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSAS

DAX

Kimball

Business Intelligence

BI Development

Data Warehouse

ETL

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

JSE listed Retailer, stable and longstanding

