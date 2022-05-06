Microsoft Senior BI Developer at GG Recruitment

May 6, 2022

My client, a listed retailer is seeking an experienced BI Developer with 6 years experience in the Micosoft stack to enhance Data Warehousing capability and assist in supporting business needs.

Requirements

  • Advanced SSIS experience (ETL Development)
  • Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting
  • Experience building and maintaining Tabular Models in SSAS 2012
  • Experience with Datawarehouse design methodologies (Kimball)
  • Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution
  • Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS)
  • Working knowledge of SSRS
  • Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards
  • Test Methodologies
  • Advantageous skills: VB, C# (SSIS)
  • Working knowledge of MDS
  • Exposure to Agile methodologies
  • Retail experience preferred

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • DAX
  • Kimball
  • Business Intelligence
  • BI Development
  • Data Warehouse
  • ETL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

JSE listed Retailer, stable and longstanding

