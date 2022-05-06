Microsoft Senior BI Developer at GG Recruitment

My client, a listed retailer is seeking an experienced BI Developer with 6 years experience in the Micosoft stack to enhance Data Warehousing capability and assist in supporting business needs.
Requirements
- Advanced SSIS experience (ETL Development)
- Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting
- Experience building and maintaining Tabular Models in SSAS 2012
- Experience with Datawarehouse design methodologies (Kimball)
- Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution
- Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS)
- Working knowledge of SSRS
- Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards
- Test Methodologies
- Advantageous skills: VB, C# (SSIS)
- Working knowledge of MDS
- Exposure to Agile methodologies
- Retail experience preferred
Don’t delay, send your CV today!
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSAS
- DAX
- Kimball
- Business Intelligence
- BI Development
- Data Warehouse
- ETL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
JSE listed Retailer, stable and longstanding