MIT Service Desk: Jnr Engineer

Position: Jnr Service Desk Engineer

A leading successful telecoms company based in Johannesburg, requires a Service Desk Engineer for their Managed Services division.



Must have previous Service Desk or IT Support experience

2+ years’ experience with MS Servers

MS 365 and networking as well as working with ticketing systems

In addition the person must have A+ and N+ and ideally MCSA or MCSE and be articulate and able to troubleshoot

This is a great opportunity to grow and gain more certifications working within a dynamic and growing team

Desired Skills:

Service Desk

IT Support

MS Servers

MS 365

