PROJECT MANAGER at Roadcover

Main Purpose of Role

Manage projects ranging from small operational initiatives/strategies to large system implementations (internal and external).

Coordinate and manage project resources and deliverables to deliver projects on time/quality/budget.

Communicate project progress to all stakeholders to keep project on track.

Apply best practice project management methodology

Work closely with executive management to achieve outcomes based on business strategies and requirements.

Create and maintain daily/weekly/monthly reports to management

Required Minimum Education / Training

Grade 12

Project Management Certification

Business Analyst (diploma/certification) advantageous

Required Minimum Work Experience

Minimum 2 – 4 years of experience in a Project Manager position

Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools

Detail of the extent to which this experience is required is provided below.

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

High proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Project Management Methodology (PMBOK, Agile, Prince2)

MS Projects

Excellent verbal and written communication skills essential

Learning and Mentoring skills

Perform well under pressure

Team player

Attention to detail

Excellent analytical skills

Must be able to work with minimal supervision

Good interpersonal skills to work with different management levels

Strong business acumen

Problem solving

Time management

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.

