PROJECT MANAGER at Roadcover

Main Purpose of Role
- Manage projects ranging from small operational initiatives/strategies to large system implementations (internal and external).
- Coordinate and manage project resources and deliverables to deliver projects on time/quality/budget.
- Communicate project progress to all stakeholders to keep project on track.
- Apply best practice project management methodology
- Work closely with executive management to achieve outcomes based on business strategies and requirements.
- Create and maintain daily/weekly/monthly reports to management
Required Minimum Education / Training
- Grade 12
- Project Management Certification
- Business Analyst (diploma/certification) advantageous
Required Minimum Work Experience
- Minimum 2 – 4 years of experience in a Project Manager position
- Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
- Detail of the extent to which this experience is required is provided below.
Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required
- High proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
- Project Management Methodology (PMBOK, Agile, Prince2)
- MS Projects
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills essential
- Learning and Mentoring skills
- Perform well under pressure
- Team player
- Attention to detail
- Excellent analytical skills
- Must be able to work with minimal supervision
- Good interpersonal skills to work with different management levels
- Strong business acumen
- Problem solving
- Time management
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- Project Management Institute
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.
The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.