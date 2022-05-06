QA Tester LS 2

May 6, 2022

Join a team where you will grow , you will be stretched and you will be valued !! A hybrid WFH/ In office role based in Cape Town. The role and location mean that the world could be your oyster.

We are currently looking for a Quality Assurance Engineer, the ideal candidate must have experience in the testing or agile software development.

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure each release delivers quality to the customer, whilst meeting business requirements.

  • Manual testing of both front and back-end features.

  • Define verification tests/scenarios using a BDD approach.

  • Run regression test suites as part of the sprint delivery.

  • Make sure that API documentation and tests are consistent.

  • Maintain, update, and edit test suites in our test case management tool.

  • Collaborate with other key stakeholders for the feature you are working on e.g., Product Managers, Technical Architects, Developers and Designers.

  • Assist the team in ensuring that automated tests delivered by the team provide sensible coverage.

  • Participate in code reviews for early identification of bugs.

Key skills:

  • Proficient at writing, executing, and maintaining test cases.

  • Experience with test case management tools, such as TestRail or XRay.

  • Team collaboration using agile methodologies.

  • Able to use test techniques to ensure correct coverage e.g., BVA, ECP, etc.

  • Experience in exploratory testing.

Extra’s

  • Knowledge of browser developer tools

  • JIRA

  • Git

  • Knowledge of BDD, Cucumber and Java

  • Docker

  • Experience in automated tools such as Cucumber

Desired Skills:

  • GI
  • Hybrid role
  • Java
  • Jira
  • Manual & Automation Testing
  • Selenium

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and bonus

