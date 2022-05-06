QA Tester LS 2

Join a team where you will grow , you will be stretched and you will be valued !! A hybrid WFH/ In office role based in Cape Town. The role and location mean that the world could be your oyster.

We are currently looking for a Quality Assurance Engineer, the ideal candidate must have experience in the testing or agile software development.

Responsibilities:

Ensure each release delivers quality to the customer, whilst meeting business requirements.

Manual testing of both front and back-end features.

Define verification tests/scenarios using a BDD approach .

. Run regression test suites as part of the sprint delivery.

Make sure that API documentation and tests are consistent.

Maintain, update, and edit test suites in our test case management tool.

Collaborate with other key stakeholders for the feature you are working on e.g., Product Managers, Technical Architects, Developers and Designers.

Assist the team in ensuring that automated tests delivered by the team provide sensible coverage.

Participate in code reviews for early identification of bugs.

Key skills:

Proficient at writing, executing, and maintaining test cases.

Experience with test case management tools, such as TestRail or XRay.

Team collaboration using agile methodologies.

Able to use test techniques to ensure correct coverage e.g., BVA, ECP, etc.

Experience in exploratory testing.

Extra’s

Knowledge of browser developer tools

JIRA

Git

Knowledge of BDD, Cucumber and Java

Docker

Experience in automated tools such as Cucumber

Please send your updated CV and skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

GI

Hybrid role

Java

Jira

Manual & Automation Testing

Selenium

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position