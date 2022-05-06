QA Tester LS 2

Join a team where you will grow , you will be stretched and you will be valued !! A hybrid WFH/ In office role based in Cape Town. The role and location mean that the world could be your oyster.
We are currently looking for a Quality Assurance Engineer, the ideal candidate must have experience in the testing or agile software development.
Responsibilities:
- Ensure each release delivers quality to the customer, whilst meeting business requirements.
- Manual testing of both front and back-end features.
- Define verification tests/scenarios using a BDD approach.
- Run regression test suites as part of the sprint delivery.
- Make sure that API documentation and tests are consistent.
- Maintain, update, and edit test suites in our test case management tool.
- Collaborate with other key stakeholders for the feature you are working on e.g., Product Managers, Technical Architects, Developers and Designers.
- Assist the team in ensuring that automated tests delivered by the team provide sensible coverage.
- Participate in code reviews for early identification of bugs.
Key skills:
- Proficient at writing, executing, and maintaining test cases.
- Experience with test case management tools, such as TestRail or XRay.
- Team collaboration using agile methodologies.
- Able to use test techniques to ensure correct coverage e.g., BVA, ECP, etc.
- Experience in exploratory testing.
Extra’s
- Knowledge of browser developer tools
- JIRA
- Git
- Knowledge of BDD, Cucumber and Java
- Docker
- Experience in automated tools such as Cucumber
Please send your updated CV and skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- GI
- Hybrid role
- Java
- Jira
- Manual & Automation Testing
- Selenium
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and bonus