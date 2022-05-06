As a Scrum Master you will be responsible for the staffing of employees on projects, scheduling, the identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of available resources. Furthermore you need to ensure the delivery of diverse technology systems and applications, to client expectations and industry standards. As the ideal candidate you should be able to identify risks and provide solutions to ensure thatprojects are completed within specified time-frames. Experience: Ideal candidate must be self-motivated and comfortable in the dynamic atmosphere of a technical organization with a rapidly expanding customer base. Candidate must be organized and analytical, adapt at working in a team environment and able to handle multiple priorities in a fast moving environment. Additional preferred qualifications are:
Reports to: Head of PMO.
Experience:
The ideal candidate must be self-motivated and comfortable in the dynamic atmosphere of a technical organization with a rapidly expanding customer base. Candidate must be organized and analytical, adapt at working in a team environment and able to handle multiple priorities in a fast moving environment.
Skills Required:
- 5 – 7 years of relevant experience in professional services, sales or customer support operations
- Project Management Experience
- Agile Scrum Experience
- Good understanding of Agile JIRA
- Project Management and Agile Scrum qualification or equivalent advantageous
- Strong presentation and communication skills
- Knowledge of web-based systems architecture, service-based architecture, enterprise application architecture as well as experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
- Should have participated in, and be familiar with, SDLC and Agile (Scrum) project methodologies
- Must demonstrate good judgment and pragmatic approach to delivering a solution that optimizes architecture activities across company needs, business constraints and technological realities
- Plan and manage multiple projects and to plan resources in a matrix structure
- Draft status reports that are concise and effective
- Ability to use and lead effort estimation sessions
- Ability to facilitate work sessions
- Strong problem solving skills
- Be able to influence and negotiate effectively to achieve a desired outcome in difficult circumstances.
- Be able to influence and negotiate effectively to achieve a desired outcome in difficult circumstances.
Responsibilities:
- Facilitating the daily stand ups
- Facilitates the planning sessions to ensure that consensus is achieved within the team
- Shielding the team from interruptions
- Removing obstacles that affect the team
- Perform resource planning and management
- Perform mediation and conflict resolution
- Provide insight and use effective problem solving techniques
- Custodian of the methodology been used by the team
- Looking at continues improvements on the methodology and processes
- Budget planning for the projects
- Assist the Product Owner to achieve the projects objectives
- Keeping project goals clear and visible to teams
- Lead the team and inspire the team to meet the goals
- Mediating the general conflict of goals between development team (high technical quality) and product owner (more features)
- Ensuring that there is a communication flow of accurate information between all stakeholders
- Ensure the tools are been used and maintained (Agile Confluence)
Candidates Practical Presentation: The candidate will be provided with a case study and will be required to create a presentation on how he/she will determine what the problem is and how the problem will be solved.
Desired Skills:
- agile
- project management
- presentations
- sdlc
- jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Group is currently present in around 40 countries. It has its origin in the realm of Central Banking.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life
- Provident Fund
- Bonus