Senior Data Analyst – Contract

May 6, 2022

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in a data processing and/or statistical environment.
  • Matric
  • Mining Experience/Industry Experience essential

Requirements

  • Interfaces with data administrators, data custodians, reporting managers, and other analysts to document and acquire information
  • Ensures consistency in data quality, data utility, and data quality controls across the organization.
  • Reviews reports and data products for accuracy and validity.
  • Has knowledge of the standard field name and their attributes, specifically the attributes required to assist the business unit in doing their job.
  • Must be able to analyze all data fields in the current legacy systems, identify the custodian of the data, and agree and document the standard field name and a standard format of the contents of the data field
  • Work closely with the BA to determine the origin of a data fieldand all the processes that use this field

