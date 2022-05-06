Senior Data Analyst – Contract

Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in a data processing and/or statistical environment.
- Matric
- Mining Experience/Industry Experience essential
Requirements
- Interfaces with data administrators, data custodians, reporting managers, and other analysts to document and acquire information
- Ensures consistency in data quality, data utility, and data quality controls across the organization.
- Reviews reports and data products for accuracy and validity.
- Has knowledge of the standard field name and their attributes, specifically the attributes required to assist the business unit in doing their job.
- Must be able to analyze all data fields in the current legacy systems, identify the custodian of the data, and agree and document the standard field name and a standard format of the contents of the data field
- Work closely with the BA to determine the origin of a data fieldand all the processes that use this field