Senior Linux Engineer

May 6, 2022

  • Maintain related documentation
  • Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
  • Establish and ensure high availability of systems
  • Deploy Hardware
  • Provide hardware support for servers

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • Linux scripting essential
  • Linux certification essential
  • VCP certification will be an advantage
  • VCAP certification will be an advantage
  • VMware vRealize Operations certification will be an advantage
  • HP hardware knowledge
  • Server hardware experience
  • Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
  • Willing to work overtime when required
  • Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills,ability to perform under pressure.
  • 5 years’ experience
  • Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage
  • Windows certification will be an advantage

