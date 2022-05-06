Senior Mobile Developer

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Desired Skills:

o Xamarin

XAML

o In Depth C#.NET

Javascript

Typescript

UI design via flexbox

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

– Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

– Visual Studio – IDE: VS Code and Visual Studio

– SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

– SOAP/REST Services

– AppCentre

– Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

– DotNet 4.7.2

– Jquery 3.4.1

– Web API 5.2.7

– WCF 4.5

– Unity 5.11.1

– Bootstrap 4.4.1

