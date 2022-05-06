ServiceNow Support Engineer at Mediro ICT

Ideally we are looking for someone who is unemployed or working on a Contract basis as this programme will be based on the following:

Ã‚Â

3 Weeks training session on Service Now (we will pay a basic salary)

After training, you will write an Exam to become certified Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ we will pay for this certification. If you do not pass the first round you will have a 2nd chance but if you are not successful you will have to re-pay the certification fees back to us (a little incentive to study hard)

After you have passed the certification, we will pick the top 3 candidates to be fully employed by us (Mediro) and to service our internal clients. This will be a semi-permanent position based on 12 months renewable contracts

Programme Start date: 1st June 2022

Mediro-ICT has the opportunity for ServiceNow / BMC Remedy / ITSM candidates to become certified ServiceNow resources.

Minimum Requirements

Requirements for application:

Degreed candidate (BSc / BCOM in IT)

Remedy experience orÃ‚Â ITSM Experience

Own transport and DriverÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢s license

Currently unemployed or on Contract basis

Living close to Midrand, able to easily travel on a daily basis!

Learn more/Apply for this position