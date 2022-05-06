Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Junior Test Analyst to join them on a 12 month contract
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience.
- Minimum 2-3 years of QA experience.
- Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing for both web browsers and mobile devices.
- Creating tests and testing standards for HTML 5, XML, JavaScript, MSSQL and Web Application environments.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent organization and time management skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Demonstrated ability to lead others.
- Strong leadership and mentorship skills.
- Takes ownership of own work.
- Selenium (IDE and WebDriver)
- Protractor
- SoapUI
- Postman
- Microsoft SQL
- PostgresSQL
- Microservices
- Message Queueing
- Javascript / Typescript
- Git Advantageous
- CSS Advantageous
- C# Advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Selenium
- Soap
- SQL
- ISTQB
- Test Cases
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric