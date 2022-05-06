Valuation of Top 100 fintechs nears $3trn

Data presented by Tradingplatform.com indicates that the global value of the Top 100 fintechs is $2,8-trillion and is steadily approaching the $3-trillion mark.

Commenting on the data, Tradingplatform.com’s Edith Reads says: “The fintech industry has grown from strength to strength. The sector is becoming more popular daily. Despite the world’s economic breakdowns, the sector is surging. With little fine-tuning on regulations, fintech will be exceptional.

“The digital payments sector is the key segment of the fintech industry and accounts for more than 80% of global fintech sales. People who adopted the practice of soft cash during Covid-19 are still relying on fintech. Besides, many people are leveraging blockchain for financial transactions.”

The leading fintech companies by market caps have headquarters in the US. Visa and Mastercard’s payment firms are the most valuable, with a market cap of almost $478-billion and $368-billion, respectively.

Chinese Ant Financial, or Ant Group, comes in third with a market valuation of $312-billion.

While Visa has shown a deviation in the first quarter of the year, plenty of fintech platforms have had positive growth in their share value. The development is anchored on the adoption of fintech by nearly all countries worldwide.