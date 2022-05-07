Data Analyst

Purpose

In this position, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of a high quality, accurate and timely professional service to Bus/Competencies by ensuring successful completion of assigned analytics engagements, from start to finish, inclusive of preplanning and wrap up activities

Main Job Tasks and Responsibilities

Conducts assigned Data analytics engagements successfully from beginning to end

Identifies and communicates issues raised, offering recommended solutions relevant to business and risk

Supervises junior analysts assigned to engagements providing guidance and overall review of deliverables

Ensuring data accuracy

Researching and analysing data and specified topics and generating presentations and reports detailing the findings

Team workflow management

Ability to communicate well with various levels, adapt to different project environments and play a flexible role on projects

Database and data warehouse concepts, principles, design, and implementation. Knowledge of BI methodologies such as Kimball and Inman,

Slowly changing Dimension I,II

Usage of tools supporting the above i.e.. QlikView or Power BI, and any other presentation software like excel dashboards.

Logical and physical data modelling using industry best practices, patterns, and frameworks

Database design and development using MS SQL server

T-SQL advanced scripting for filtering, grouping, joins, and user defined functions and customized functions to automate tasks in SQL

Advanced knowledge of SSIS and its automation

Qualifications and Experience

Completed degree/diploma in any of the following:

Com (Auditing/Accounting/Finance), B.Sc. (Computer science/Information Technology/Information Systems), B.Tech (Internal audit/Information Technology) or N. Dip (Internal Audit/Information Technology)

Understanding of SAP tables for FI,MM,SCM and HCM and how to execute CAATs from them

SAP Data Services experience an added advantage

ACL, IDEA CAATs analytics tool an advantage

Certified Developer in any of the major software provider (Oracle, Microsoft) an added advantage

CISA would be an advantage

3-4 years’ experience in IT and/or internal auditing

Deliverables

Analytical Skills: Data analysts work with large amounts of data: facts, figures, and number crunching. You will need to see through the data and analyze it to find conclusions.

Communication Skills: Data analysts are often called to present their findings or translate the data into an understandable document. You will need to write and speak clearly, easily communicating complex ideas.

Critical Thinking: Data analysts must look at the numbers, trends, and data and come to new conclusions based on the findings.

Attention to Detail: Data is precise. Data analysts must make sure they are vigilant in their analysis to come to correct conclusions.

Math Skills: Data analysts need math skills to estimate numerical data

Desired Skills:

