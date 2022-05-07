Data Analyst

Purpose
In this position, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of a high quality, accurate and timely professional service to Bus/Competencies by ensuring successful completion of assigned analytics engagements, from start to finish, inclusive of preplanning and wrap up activities
Main Job Tasks and Responsibilities
- Conducts assigned Data analytics engagements successfully from beginning to end
- Identifies and communicates issues raised, offering recommended solutions relevant to business and risk
- Supervises junior analysts assigned to engagements providing guidance and overall review of deliverables
- Ensuring data accuracy
- Researching and analysing data and specified topics and generating presentations and reports detailing the findings
- Team workflow management
- Ability to communicate well with various levels, adapt to different project environments and play a flexible role on projects
- Database and data warehouse concepts, principles, design, and implementation. Knowledge of BI methodologies such as Kimball and Inman,
- Slowly changing Dimension I,II
- Usage of tools supporting the above i.e.. QlikView or Power BI, and any other presentation software like excel dashboards.
- Logical and physical data modelling using industry best practices, patterns, and frameworks
- Database design and development using MS SQL server
- T-SQL advanced scripting for filtering, grouping, joins, and user defined functions and customized functions to automate tasks in SQL
- Advanced knowledge of SSIS and its automation
Qualifications and Experience
- Completed degree/diploma in any of the following:
- Com (Auditing/Accounting/Finance), B.Sc. (Computer science/Information Technology/Information Systems), B.Tech (Internal audit/Information Technology) or N. Dip (Internal Audit/Information Technology)
- Understanding of SAP tables for FI,MM,SCM and HCM and how to execute CAATs from them
- SAP Data Services experience an added advantage
- ACL, IDEA CAATs analytics tool an advantage
- Certified Developer in any of the major software provider (Oracle, Microsoft) an added advantage
- CISA would be an advantage
- 3-4 years’ experience in IT and/or internal auditing
Deliverables
- Analytical Skills: Data analysts work with large amounts of data: facts, figures, and number crunching. You will need to see through the data and analyze it to find conclusions.
- Communication Skills: Data analysts are often called to present their findings or translate the data into an understandable document. You will need to write and speak clearly, easily communicating complex ideas.
- Critical Thinking: Data analysts must look at the numbers, trends, and data and come to new conclusions based on the findings.
- Attention to Detail: Data is precise. Data analysts must make sure they are vigilant in their analysis to come to correct conclusions.
- Math Skills: Data analysts need math skills to estimate numerical data
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis