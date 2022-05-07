Senior IT Auditor

12 MONTHS FTC
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- Responsible for the internal controls and risks of the Group’s Information Technology systems and networks ensuring that the organisation has adequate technology and system controls from a business needs and risk perspective.
- To monitor, examine and evaluate the adequacy of management controls within IT systems in accordance to best IT audit practice and company procedures and any other regulations and policies while maintaining the required independence to conduct investigations.
- To identify the weaknesses of the IT systems, obtain evidence and develop action plans to mitigate or rectify security breaches.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Com (Information Systems) degree / B.Sc. (Computer Science) or an equivalent qualification
- Membership of Institute of Internal Auditors
- CISA / CIA
- 6 years Specialised working experience as an information system auditor of which the majority of the time should be within one of the larger auditing firms in a similar capacity (IT Audit)s
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Annual Audit Planning
- Perform a full IT Audit and IT Risk requirement analysis for the Bank.
- Identification of risks
- planning of projects
- Preparing, issuing and presenting of final reports to management
- Facilitate engagements pertaining to specialised audit or technical areas within area of responsibility and ensure that all the relevant internal and external stakeholders are involved
- Compile a joint IT audit plan for review and approval including instructions or requests from the Head of Internal Audit
- Compile the individual engagement files and reports to ensure completeness, accuracy and compliance with generally accepted audit standards
- Designs IT audit procedures and governance frameworks to execute the annual audit plan, assess controls and to meet audit objectives
- Perform consulting engagements of any nature related to the Land Bank group’s IT systems
- Drive integrated Audits and integrated Audit Plan n
IT Audit Execution
- Execute the agreed annual IT Audit Plan in accordance to the company’s relevant policies, procedures and any other legal or other requirements
- Plan, facilitate and coordinate critical IT audit projects
- Plan the required internal IT audit assignments and assist in the development of the detailed audit planning memorandums and RACMs
- Manage the timely completion of IT internal auditing engagements as per the annual plan and project budget
- Perform any required data analysis (CAAT’s) on all audits using appropriate IT audit tools e.g. IDEA
- Monitor, examine and evaluate the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal IT system control designs and identify reportable issues and risk areas.
- Identify weaknesses or problem areas within the IT systems and obtain any relevant evidence
Reporting and Stakeholder Management
- Responsible to report on project governance and relevant IT risks and advise the business on best practice to mitigate risk in the interest of the Land Bank group.
- Compile all reports to management committees and the Audit committee as per the required format and time frames
- Represent Internal Audit on key governance structures as subject expert
- Facilitate debrief sessions or engagements with Management or relevant staff (debriefing)
- address IT audit findings or resolving / clarifying specialized or complex matters
- Promote good practice by recommending improvements in processing capability, user interface and security designs.
- Track all IT audit findings raised by internal and external audit for timely follow up with management and reporting to the audit committee on progress by management in resolving the findings.
- Document input from management and follow-up within the prescribed timeframes
- Compile final reports for distribution to Executive Management
- Manages TeamMate within the department and supports other users where required (TeamMate Champion)
- Manage work and performance of co-sourced IT Audit service providers
- Manage relationships with IT department and external auditors
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft Office
- Knowledge / Experience in SAP system
- Data analytics tools and TeamMate
- Application Control Reviews, General Control Reviews and Data Analytics
- IT risk identification and assessment
- International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing
- IT governance frameworks e.g. COBIT, ITIL s
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Extended hours as and when required
- Travel as and when required
