Business Analyst

May 9, 2022

The Role: Essential function:

  • Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects.
  • Participate in designing the conceptual solution.
  • Describe data movements between systems / platforms.
  • Design and articulate business processes as required.
  • Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas
  • Produce quality outputs
  • Business Requirements Document
  • Process flow diagrams
  • Context Diagrams
  • User stories with acceptance criteria
  • Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
  • Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.
  • Stakeholder Management.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT/ Business Analyst qualification.

Experience Required:

  • Strong/ proven Business Analysis experience.
  • Ideally experience within the Insurance/ Finance/ Banking sectors.
  • Scaled agile experience.
  • UX experience.
  • Experience on migration projects is a bonus.

