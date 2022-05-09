The Role: Essential function:
- Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects.
- Participate in designing the conceptual solution.
- Describe data movements between systems / platforms.
- Design and articulate business processes as required.
- Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.
Key Performance Areas:
- Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas
- Produce quality outputs
- Business Requirements Document
- Process flow diagrams
- Context Diagrams
- User stories with acceptance criteria
- Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
- Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.
- Stakeholder Management.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT/ Business Analyst qualification.
Experience Required:
- Strong/ proven Business Analysis experience.
- Ideally experience within the Insurance/ Finance/ Banking sectors.
- Scaled agile experience.
- UX experience.
- Experience on migration projects is a bonus.