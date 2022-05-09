Business Analyst Ecommerce Mid-Level at African Sales Company

-
Job Title: E-Commerce Manager
-
Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer
-
Main Purpose:The E-Commerce Manager is responsible for all aspects of translating the organization’s e-commerce vision into objectives, goals, strategy and measurements; driving the organization’s brands online visibility, sales and performance. Job scope includes planning, development, coordination, execution and reporting. Utilizing your strong e-commerce, user experience, digital media, design, analytical / problem-solving and innovation skills to identify trends, brand/channel/market gaps and optimally implement the organization e-commerce vision and drive overall online sales and market share growth.
Key Result Areas:
- E-commerce Strategy Development & Execution
- E-retail Management & Optimisation
- Website Development
- Performance Management
- Stakeholder Management
Job Specific Requirements:
e-Commerce Strategy Development & Execution
- Provide leadership in the development, deployment and continuous improvement of the organization short to long-term e-commerce vision
- Develop and implement ecommerce strategy in order to generate incremental online sales and website presence/visibility and performance
e-Retail Management & Optimisation
- Develop and implement e-retail strategy in accordance with brand CI and guidelines; ensuring improved brand online performance and achievement of targeted KPI’s; including traffic acquisition, sales, conversion and a/b testing and reporting
- Implementation of cost efficient and effective promotions ensuring the achievement of objectives within the set budgets, communication to merchants and retailers
- Guide negotiations and communication of retail programs with the respective brand managers and merchant divisions
- Oversee or directly develop content calendar and website uploads and landing pages development
- Ensure strong retail marketing programs are communicated and executed appropriately within each retail chain and customer
Website Development
- Specify and manage brand website development projects
- Ownership of eCommerce platforms and third-party integrations
- Stock optimization and management; ensuring product availability, novelty, relevance and accuracy
- Manage all online activity in relation to traffic acquisition, sales, conversion and a/b testing and reporting
- Oversee or directly manage digital marketing channels across PPC, SEO, Display, affiliates and email marketing and social media
- Oversee or directly develop content calendar and website uploads and landing pages development
- Manage all aspects of the e-commerce budgets, forecasting and internal reporting
- Ensure compliance with Consumer Protection Acts and all applicable federal, state and local regulatory laws and rules
Performance Management
- Work with developers to improve website functionality, design and performance
- Regularly liaising with the development agency regarding the ongoing maintenance of all sites; first line bug accountability, reporting and escalation
- Research market in order to discover new trends and technologies in order to improve website performance
- Establish, analyse and monitor data dashboards to deliver data driven strategies and action plans to deliver top performance and achieve KPIs
- Sales increase
- Conversion rate
- Average order value
- Time spent on the site
- Page value increased
- Page load times
Stakeholder Management
- Manage and oversee direct and indirect reports output; including product management, merchandising, stock management, stakeholder coordination and reporting
- Directly manage digital merchandiser (s) and indirectly supervise digital marketer (s) to improve user experience quality and traffic acquisition
- Work with the marketing / buying teams and
- Establish and maintain strong relationships with senior executives and internal stakeholders to identify their needs and seek full range of business solutions.
- Provide regular updates and business overviews and assessments of analysis, to the various management levels within African Sales Company and the principles of the brand(s).
- Liaise with the planning teams for new launches, promotional and basic stock availability
- Provide e-commerce and digital guidance, consultation, training and motivation
Qualifications and Attributes Required:
- A Tertiary qualification is a must; ideally digital or e-commerce
- Previous experience in e-commerce management is a must; optional digital marketing or social media or advertising
- Superior computer literacy, especially on Google Adword, e-commerce platform, PowerPoint, Excel and Word
- Knowledge of the market
- Good organizational skills and a high degree of accuracy is required
- Ability to work under pressure, use initiative and take ownership of tasks
- Willingness to work extended hours
- Presentable appearance
Desired Skills:
- Digital Marketing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid