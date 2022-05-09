Business Analyst Ecommerce Mid-Level at African Sales Company

May 9, 2022

  • Job Title: E-Commerce Manager

  • Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer

  • Main Purpose:The E-Commerce Manager is responsible for all aspects of translating the organization’s e-commerce vision into objectives, goals, strategy and measurements; driving the organization’s brands online visibility, sales and performance. Job scope includes planning, development, coordination, execution and reporting. Utilizing your strong e-commerce, user experience, digital media, design, analytical / problem-solving and innovation skills to identify trends, brand/channel/market gaps and optimally implement the organization e-commerce vision and drive overall online sales and market share growth.

Key Result Areas:

  • E-commerce Strategy Development & Execution
  • E-retail Management & Optimisation
  • Website Development
  • Performance Management
  • Stakeholder Management

Job Specific Requirements:

e-Commerce Strategy Development & Execution

  • Provide leadership in the development, deployment and continuous improvement of the organization short to long-term e-commerce vision
  • Develop and implement ecommerce strategy in order to generate incremental online sales and website presence/visibility and performance

e-Retail Management & Optimisation

  • Develop and implement e-retail strategy in accordance with brand CI and guidelines; ensuring improved brand online performance and achievement of targeted KPI’s; including traffic acquisition, sales, conversion and a/b testing and reporting
  • Implementation of cost efficient and effective promotions ensuring the achievement of objectives within the set budgets, communication to merchants and retailers
  • Guide negotiations and communication of retail programs with the respective brand managers and merchant divisions
  • Oversee or directly develop content calendar and website uploads and landing pages development
  • Ensure strong retail marketing programs are communicated and executed appropriately within each retail chain and customer

Website Development

  • Specify and manage brand website development projects
  • Ownership of eCommerce platforms and third-party integrations
  • Stock optimization and management; ensuring product availability, novelty, relevance and accuracy
  • Manage all online activity in relation to traffic acquisition, sales, conversion and a/b testing and reporting
  • Oversee or directly manage digital marketing channels across PPC, SEO, Display, affiliates and email marketing and social media
  • Oversee or directly develop content calendar and website uploads and landing pages development
  • Manage all aspects of the e-commerce budgets, forecasting and internal reporting
  • Ensure compliance with Consumer Protection Acts and all applicable federal, state and local regulatory laws and rules

Performance Management

  • Work with developers to improve website functionality, design and performance
  • Regularly liaising with the development agency regarding the ongoing maintenance of all sites; first line bug accountability, reporting and escalation
  • Research market in order to discover new trends and technologies in order to improve website performance
  • Establish, analyse and monitor data dashboards to deliver data driven strategies and action plans to deliver top performance and achieve KPIs
  • Sales increase
  • Conversion rate
  • Average order value
  • Time spent on the site
  • Page value increased
  • Page load times

Stakeholder Management

  • Manage and oversee direct and indirect reports output; including product management, merchandising, stock management, stakeholder coordination and reporting
  • Directly manage digital merchandiser (s) and indirectly supervise digital marketer (s) to improve user experience quality and traffic acquisition
  • Work with the marketing / buying teams and
  • Establish and maintain strong relationships with senior executives and internal stakeholders to identify their needs and seek full range of business solutions.
  • Provide regular updates and business overviews and assessments of analysis, to the various management levels within African Sales Company and the principles of the brand(s).
  • Liaise with the planning teams for new launches, promotional and basic stock availability
  • Provide e-commerce and digital guidance, consultation, training and motivation

Qualifications and Attributes Required:

  • A Tertiary qualification is a must; ideally digital or e-commerce
  • Previous experience in e-commerce management is a must; optional digital marketing or social media or advertising
  • Superior computer literacy, especially on Google Adword, e-commerce platform, PowerPoint, Excel and Word
  • Knowledge of the market
  • Good organizational skills and a high degree of accuracy is required
  • Ability to work under pressure, use initiative and take ownership of tasks
  • Willingness to work extended hours
  • Presentable appearance

Desired Skills:

  • Digital Marketing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position