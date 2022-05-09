Data Management Operational Team Lead

May 9, 2022

Key Activities:

  • One touchpoint for value stream programmes
  • Release quality gates and management
  • Alignment to governance standards and implementation guidance
  • Security and access control mgmt. (incl. classification)
  • Oversight of pattern establishment and support (e.g., SSIS, Pipelines, etc.)
  • Job and health monitoring and escalation mgmt.
  • Data schema shift alignment and maintenance
  • Ongoing maintenance of metadata and DG tooling
  • Data Quality reporting and remediation initiative co-ordination

Qualification and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or Information Technology.
  • Management qualification will be advantageous.
  • Data Certifications highly advantageous

Experience

  • 5 years relevant operational or project related experience of EDM technology platform management in a data/BI environment
  • Experience of applying Data Platform and Engineering in a Life Insurance or financial services business context would be advantageous.

Knowledge

  • Good knowledge and understanding of interaction between data, technology and business applications for insights and improving operational usage of data assets as well as supporting decision-making
  • Sound knowledge of insurance products, distribution models and processes would be an advantage
  • Experience of financial services and insurance industries
  • Solicit and translation of requirements
  • Understand of underlying data models and integration requirements
  • Deep understanding of interworking of Data Management knowledge areas with a focus on Master data
  • Reference and Metadata, and Data modelling
  • Database implementation and data integration techniques (parsing and standardization, match/merge, codesets)
  • Conceptualize and design RESTful data services
  • Service Oriented Architecture and Event Driven Design implementation experience would be an advantage (Such as Streaming, CEP)
  • Development of data integration, ETL/ELT and model transformations (Relational; Dimensional; Graph)
  • Understanding of full stack DevSecOps builds (CI/CD, Scripting)
  • Define and oversee data integration and ETL standards, Database performance tuning and load testing
  • Build and Release management of data integration solutions

Skills / Technology Required

  • HPL/SQL
  • T-SQL
  • REST/ GraphQL
  • Python
  • Spark
  • Scala/Java
  • js / JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Angular
  • React
  • CYPHER
  • SPARQL
  • SIDDHI
  • Kafka
  • RabbitMQ; ADO/ Jenkins/ Bamboo/ XLDeploy
  • Bash
  • PowerShell

