Data Management Operational Team Lead

Key Activities:
- One touchpoint for value stream programmes
- Release quality gates and management
- Alignment to governance standards and implementation guidance
- Security and access control mgmt. (incl. classification)
- Oversight of pattern establishment and support (e.g., SSIS, Pipelines, etc.)
- Job and health monitoring and escalation mgmt.
- Data schema shift alignment and maintenance
- Ongoing maintenance of metadata and DG tooling
- Data Quality reporting and remediation initiative co-ordination
Qualification and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or Information Technology.
- Management qualification will be advantageous.
- Data Certifications highly advantageous
Experience
- 5 years relevant operational or project related experience of EDM technology platform management in a data/BI environment
- Experience of applying Data Platform and Engineering in a Life Insurance or financial services business context would be advantageous.
Knowledge
- Good knowledge and understanding of interaction between data, technology and business applications for insights and improving operational usage of data assets as well as supporting decision-making
- Sound knowledge of insurance products, distribution models and processes would be an advantage
- Experience of financial services and insurance industries
- Solicit and translation of requirements
- Understand of underlying data models and integration requirements
- Deep understanding of interworking of Data Management knowledge areas with a focus on Master data
- Reference and Metadata, and Data modelling
- Database implementation and data integration techniques (parsing and standardization, match/merge, codesets)
- Conceptualize and design RESTful data services
- Service Oriented Architecture and Event Driven Design implementation experience would be an advantage (Such as Streaming, CEP)
- Development of data integration, ETL/ELT and model transformations (Relational; Dimensional; Graph)
- Understanding of full stack DevSecOps builds (CI/CD, Scripting)
- Define and oversee data integration and ETL standards, Database performance tuning and load testing
- Build and Release management of data integration solutions
Skills / Technology Required
- HPL/SQL
- T-SQL
- REST/ GraphQL
- Python
- Spark
- Scala/Java
- js / JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Angular
- React
- CYPHER
- SPARQL
- SIDDHI
- Kafka
- RabbitMQ; ADO/ Jenkins/ Bamboo/ XLDeploy
- Bash
- PowerShell