Fleet Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

The day-to-day support of Bidvest Bank Fleet operations and IT systems used by operations to effectively manage our client’s fleet vehicles.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

CUSTOMER

Escalating system bugs to Vendor

Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications

Adhere to all deadlines

Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matter expertise

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Building new SLAs to process, system forms and process flows

Investigating and fixing system and process flow bugs

Assisting with user training

Assisting user acceptance testing

Functional testing

Creating user manuals

Creating test cases

Creating functional and business requirements specifications

Ability to diagnose & address application issues

Monitor Cherwell daily imports and any related queries

Provide Training to supported areas

Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development

Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements

Creation of business requirements specifications for enhancements

Assistance with drafting test cases where required

Support of user acceptance testing for enhancements and bug fixes

Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the necessary teams to identify and resolve

ADMINISTRATION

Requirements gathering for enhancements through meetings

Documenting of business requirements through meetings

Assist Business with data dumps and queries

Logging of change control for any changes made

Managing, actioning and prioritizing Helpdesk call logs timeously

Write SQL queries to find answers to complex business questions

REQUIREMENTS

Cherwell Service Management

SQL – Advanced

Power BI

Microsoft Azure

SharePoint

Qualifications

Business Analysis Diploma/ Degree

Experience:

3 to 5 years

Fleet Management Experience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

