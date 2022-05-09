GIS Technician at City of Cape Town

WATER AND SANITATION – DISTRIBUTION SERVICES (RETICULATION)

GIS TECHNICIAN

BASIC SALARY: R382 276 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 69/22 – VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Requirements:

A relevant National Diploma/degree or equivalent technical qualification

Up to two (2) years’ relevant experience

Proven technical and analytical experience within a utility environment will be an advantage

Experience in management systems and data analysis

Knowledge of relational database technology, IT methodology and systems, as well as basic business management

An understanding of basic GIS theory and basic knowledge of spatial analysis

Willingness to travel within the City of Cape Town if required

A valid Code EB (08) driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Provide an efficient GIS support function to the Reticulation Branch, associated with the thorough investigation, analysis and resolution of database-related problems

Ensure optimum and uninterrupted functionality of the GIS system and presentation of information, using database procedures, applications and tools to ensure that GIS provides comprehensive and complete information for decision-making processes

Capture and update assets within the Water and Sanitation Geo-database

Assist with and coordinate the update and dissemination of field data collection (GPS and other mobile devices) for GIS capturing

Manage the drawing office, dissemination of plans for capturing purposes and operational support or enquiries by the public.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

