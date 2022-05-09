Junior Software Developer

Duties-
An information system (IS) is a formal, sociotechnical, organizational system
designed to collect, process, store, and distribute information. The Software Developer
forms part of the IS functional domain and reports directly to the Technical Executive.
Requirements, Experience and Qualifications/Training-
- BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous
- In-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices
- 2 years’ experience in the software development field ? Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
- Develop and maintain in-house solutions using
- Net Full Stack technologies (and any other relevant technologies)
- Thorough knowledge of and experience in MS SQL
- Experience in web application interface development using ajax, Jscript, ASP.Net MVC
- Must have received or be willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by date of hire to be considered. Proof of vaccination required
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- problem solving skills.
- ajax
- Jscript
- ASP.Net MVC
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree