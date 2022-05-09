Lead BI Developer

May 9, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Lead BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team.

We are ideally looking for someone with proven Lead Development experience, but we will also look at a strong Senior BI Developer who would like to move into a Lead role. Please get in contact interested in such an opportunity.

Duties/Responsibility:

  • The area you??ll be working in aassists departments with existing and new applications, digital platforms, etc. to support digital enablement
  • When working with other departments, requirements is not always 100% known.
  • It is up to you to work with the customer or the BA to get the information that is
  • Ability to work on a project from start to end from project kick-off to go-live and support.
  • Data analysis using Data Quality Services DQS.
  • Design and develop Power BI, SSRS analytic and reporting solutions
  • Design and develop analytic and reporting solutions appropriate for the
  • Business Intelligence platform.
  • Write SQL code and SSIS packages to create/improve/automate data cleansing/ extraction processes.
  • Complete change and support documentation.
  • Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages using SSIS.
  • Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports.
  • Create and support existing data warehouses.
    Troubleshooting and issue resolution.
  • Mentoring junior and intermediate team members.
  • Ensure stories are up to date / driving their own pipeline with work activities.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT/ BI Qualification
    Relevant MS Certification

Experience required:

  • Mandatory: SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI, SQL
  • Preferable but highly advantageous: Azure Data Factory, MDS
    Nice-to-have: Azure Functions
  • Ideally someone with proven Team Lead experience

