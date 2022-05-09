Learning and Development Assistant (Human Capital) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Job Overview

The Learning and Development Assistant sits within the Learning and Development team. This team forms part of the Human Capital team and is responsible for Learning and Development, Diversity and Inclusion, internal and external communications and Organisation Development. The role will provide administrative support to the Development team and the Global Head of Human Capital.

Key Responsibilities

Learning and Development responsibilities:

Organisation of internal and external Learning activities, including: Attendance registers Liaison with suppliers and facilitators Survey Management Onsite coordination Loading of all Learning onto our client’s development System

Administration of global new joiner inductions

Liaison and oversight of internal and external training providers

Oversight of the Learning & Development system and its development

Updating employee training records when relevant

Provision of relevant MI (Management Informant) to Human Capital and business leaders in relation to learning and development

Record training interventions and preparation of reports for FASSET and B-BBEE purposes (and other business requests)

Monitor & assess learning interventions to determine suitability and feedback so that future course can be modified where necessary

Managing all Learning mailbox queries.

Development team key responsibilities:

Support the Development team with the organisation of culture workshops or other ad-hoc Organisation Development activities

Administrative support for ad-hoc projects related to Diversity and Inclusion including the organisation of events, trainings and interventions

Project management and organisation of various training events including liaising with suppliers, arranging logistics and co-ordinating attendees

Working in conjunction with team assistants from across the firm to administer and manage logistics for company off sites

Invoice processing and tracking

Global Head of Human Capital – key responsibilities:

Diary management for the Global Head of Human Capital

Meeting Coordination: organising logistics for both internal and external meetings over various time-zones and different mediums; face to face, video conference, audio conference and telepresence

Travel Coordination: creating itineraries for sometimes complicated business trips, including the booking of flights, accommodation, transfers and submission of applications for visas where applicable

Monthly management of travel & expenses process

Acting as the first point of contact for general and administrative queries for the Global Head of Human Capital

Organising logistics for Global Human Capital team off sites and activities

Candidate Requirements

Experience and Education

Degree (preferably in Human Resources) or Personal Assistant Diploma/qualification

Excellent administration and co-ordination skills

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Must have strong presentation and problem-solving skills.

Excellent attention to detail

System Skills:

Strong Ms Office skills, particularly Excel skills.

Personal Attributes:

Adaptability and innovation.

Capability of building and managing stakeholder and interpersonal relationships.

Capability to multi task, work under pressure in a fast-paced growing environment

