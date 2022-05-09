Learning and Development Assistant (Human Capital) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Job Overview
The Learning and Development Assistant sits within the Learning and Development team. This team forms part of the Human Capital team and is responsible for Learning and Development, Diversity and Inclusion, internal and external communications and Organisation Development. The role will provide administrative support to the Development team and the Global Head of Human Capital.
Key Responsibilities
Learning and Development responsibilities:
- Organisation of internal and external Learning activities, including:
- Attendance registers
- Liaison with suppliers and facilitators
- Survey Management
- Onsite coordination
- Loading of all Learning onto our client’s development System
- Administration of global new joiner inductions
- Liaison and oversight of internal and external training providers
- Oversight of the Learning & Development system and its development
- Updating employee training records when relevant
- Provision of relevant MI (Management Informant) to Human Capital and business leaders in relation to learning and development
- Record training interventions and preparation of reports for FASSET and B-BBEE purposes (and other business requests)
- Monitor & assess learning interventions to determine suitability and feedback so that future course can be modified where necessary
- Managing all Learning mailbox queries.
Development team key responsibilities:
- Support the Development team with the organisation of culture workshops or other ad-hoc Organisation Development activities
- Administrative support for ad-hoc projects related to Diversity and Inclusion including the organisation of events, trainings and interventions
- Project management and organisation of various training events including liaising with suppliers, arranging logistics and co-ordinating attendees
- Working in conjunction with team assistants from across the firm to administer and manage logistics for company off sites
- Invoice processing and tracking
Global Head of Human Capital – key responsibilities:
- Diary management for the Global Head of Human Capital
- Meeting Coordination: organising logistics for both internal and external meetings over various time-zones and different mediums; face to face, video conference, audio conference and telepresence
- Travel Coordination: creating itineraries for sometimes complicated business trips, including the booking of flights, accommodation, transfers and submission of applications for visas where applicable
- Monthly management of travel & expenses process
- Acting as the first point of contact for general and administrative queries for the Global Head of Human Capital
- Organising logistics for Global Human Capital team off sites and activities
Candidate Requirements
Experience and Education
- Degree (preferably in Human Resources) or Personal Assistant Diploma/qualification
- Excellent administration and co-ordination skills
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.
- Must have strong presentation and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent attention to detail
System Skills:
- Strong Ms Office skills, particularly Excel skills.
Personal Attributes:
- Adaptability and innovation.
- Capability of building and managing stakeholder and interpersonal relationships.
- Capability to multi task, work under pressure in a fast-paced growing environment