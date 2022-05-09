NETWORK ENGINEER

The Network Engineer will oversee the day-to-day operation of the network, including hardware and software support,

design and implement data connectivity for local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) systems.

The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

Manage network infrastructure.

Maintain connectivity and performance.

Ensure that LAN is running at optimum speed and without bottlenecks.

Troubleshoot WAN/LAN connectivity issues.

Design, manage and maintain LAN, Wi-Fi network and VLANS

Liaise with service providers.

Provide support to users.

Manage multiple capacity creation requests for new hardware deployments, reconfigurations and decommissions.

Ensure appropriate error handling and recovery procedures are in place.

Document changes before committing.

Support and manage security

Maintain access security profile according to policy.

Maintain IDFC security standards and user profile documentation.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered: National Diploma in IT / Computer Science.

Bachelor’s degree in IT / Computer Science will be advantageous.

Certification in CCNA, CCNP, CCIP, CCDA, CCSP or equivalent.

At least 5 years in a similar IT position or environment

Key skills (CISCO routers & Switches)

Skilled in TACACS, DNS, VPNS, SSL, IPSEC and Firewall applications

Must have a valid driver’s licence.

Strong communication skills (written & verbal).

Excellent knowledge of various LAN, WAN & security components like routers, switches, load balances, firewall,

VLAN, ADSL, IPS and VPN devices.

Network skills, Customer service oriented.

Planning skills, Project management skills.

Knowledge and application of Internet technologies and firewall concepts and trouble shooting skills.

Troubleshooting skills

Desired Skills:

see above spec

