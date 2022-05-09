NTT, Grok team up on AI-designed, data-driven operations

Dimension Data’s parent company, NTT has partnerd with Grok, a SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) operations provider, to help organisations realise new advantages and improved experiences across their network through AI and machine learning.

Early client deployments of the network platform show a 90% reduction in the number of activities that require manual intervention, resulting in a 50% improvement in speed to identify incidents, and a 50% improvement in time to repair.

Combining NTT’s AI-driven network apps, deep insights into network events, and anomaly detection with Grok’s AI and machine learning operations platform provides clients with a rapid path to adopting advanced operational features for their networks. No-touch learning capabilities and real-time performance data analysis in network behaviour deliver rapid client value, with the application of AI, providing exponential benefits to the network’s overall performance.

The ever-increasing demand for connectivity is challenging legacy systems and driving the need for more intelligent and innovative networks. Higher levels of network health and exceptional client experiences are increasingly vital to modernising business operations and supporting digital transformation strategies across cloud, hybrid workplace models, IoT, and other applications.

“Technology and operational techniques have been through many fundamental shifts, but the one constant is how critical the network is to the business,” says Amit Dhingra, executive vice-president: network services at NTT. “Our clients could not operate without their networks. NTT’s network services are designed to deliver the very best levels of operational management with leading advanced capabilities, for which we were recently recognised as Leader for Network Services by Gartner. Our relationship with Grok is part of an ongoing set of investments that differentiate NTT’s service and provide networks that deliver for our clients’ businesses.”

“NTT is one of the leading managed services providers driving innovation through the latest advancement in AI technology to deliver the huge reliability and service levels to their customers,” says Casey Kindiger, CEO and founder of Grok. “We are delighted that they chose Grok AIOps as a key platform to drive their AI strategy. We look forward to our partnership helping their clients proactively manage critical infrastructure and deliver an exceptional customer experience.”